‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Accuses Andre of Sabotage; Brady And Victor Implicated In Deimos’ Murder

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the upcoming episodes will be chaotic as people in Salem will cast doubt on each other. Needless to say, there will be lots of confrontations and people will be hurt.

Chad and Andre

Chad thinks that his brother Andre is trying to destroy their father’s legacy and he will confront him about this. The brothers will engage in heated argument and Andre will assert that his accusations are groundless for he is innocent.

However, Chad is not easily convinced for he believes that Andre is controlling and using Theo to achieve his sinister plans and eventually get what he wants in Days of Our Lives. Although Andre will fight to defend himself, he will be hurt with the allegations hurled against him by his own brother.

He will argue that there is no way he would deliberately destroy what Stefano DiMera had built for them, his family. Andre will go on to tell Chad that he was not, in any way, involved with Theo.

On the other hand, while Andre denies having ties with Theo, Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Kate will not care if he was being suspected by Chad. Rather, she will focus more on her secret alliance with Theo.

In the latest #DAYS, Eric and Brady have a tense run-in.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/MskWcWoUjE — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 8, 2017

Kate and Theo have been discreetly working on catching the culprit and she believes that they almost got him. But then again, despite their efforts, something will go wrong and their plan may fail.

Eve will Prove Her Innocence

Eve is back in Days of Our Lives and as mentioned on Soap Hub, Brady accused her of killing Deimos Kiriakis. FBI agents, Eli and Rafe, were called to arrest Eve but she will prove her innocence by providing concrete proof.

Eve will explain that she could not have possibly kill Deimos for she was in New York when the murder took place. Her defense will push Eli and Rafe to let her go.

Victor and Brady

Fans of DOOL already know that it was Nicole who really killed Deimos but Brady is pointing fingers because of his anger. In the end, Brady himself, as well as Victor, could be implicated in the killing as well.

In case of Victor, he may be slightly guilty since he told Xander to kill Deimos and it was an order. If Nicole did not get to see Deimos first, Xander would have been the culprit on the orders of Victor.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Brady and Victor will try to get out of the mess they are in and they will be seeking someone’s help.

Days of Our Lives airs on weekdays over NBC.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for NATAS]