There is little doubt that the cast and crew of Hawaii Five-0 have plenty of fun while they are working on Season 8. After all, they are filming on location in one of the most beautiful places in the world. However, Peter Lenkov appears to be having some difficulty just traveling to the islands to start his day. Luckily, new cast member Beulah Koale and his little twin boys are always around to make sure the showrunner gets a smile on his face.

Beulah Koale is certainly an awesome addition to the Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 family. After all, Junior Reign has proven to be just as likable as Chin Ho Kelly and Kono Kalakaua, who were both written off the series when Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park decided to leave. Interestingly, Koale is not the only one who appears to have ingratiated himself to the H50 cast and crew. Peter Lenkov’s most recent social media post reveals that Koale’s twin babies are stealing hearts as well.

Peter Lenkov shared the adorable photo on Instagram with the caption, “Best reward after a long plane ride working.” The image features the showrunner with Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 star Beulah Koale and his little boys. Needless to say, fans loved the picture, which was taken in Waikiki Beach.

Best reward after a long plane ride working A post shared by plenkov (@plenkov) on Nov 8, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

There is little doubt that the photo of Peter Lenkov, Beulah Koale, and the cute twins is a welcome sight to many fans after the recent controversy involving CBS and a former Hawaii Five-0 crew member. Kelly Tolar had filed a harassment lawsuit against the network and H50 executive producer Jeffrey Downer after she was harassed by locations scout that worked on the series. CBS and Downer have yet to comment on Tolar’s complaint. In the meantime, it looks like Season 8 will continue.

Big things might be happening for Junior Reign in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8, Episode 6. In “Kama’oma’o, ka ‘aina huli hana,” Junior finally learned that Tani Rey didn’t graduate from the police academy, a minor detail that could change the way he looks at Steve McGarrett.

Will Junior confront McGarrett about keeping him in the dark? Hawaii Five-0 Season 8, Episode 6 is titled “Mohala I Ka Wai Ka Maka O Ka Pua” and is scheduled to air on CBS on November 10.

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]