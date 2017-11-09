‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Coming To An End? Shonda Rhimes Talks About Show’s Endgame

Grey’s Anatomy recently reached another milestone after hitting its 300th episode on TV. As the ABC drama continues to be one of the most watched shows on the network, many viewers wonder whether the show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes, already has an endgame in mind. When will the series end?

Grey’s Anatomy has entered its 14th season, and while the majority of TV shows fail to go over six seasons on air, the ABC series continues to be one of the most watched among viewers. The show’s ratings are not declining either despite the fact that the show has killed off some of its fan-favorite characters such as Patrick Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd, which caused a lot of controversy among viewers.

Even though Grey’s Anatomy has reached its 300th episode on air, series creator Shonda Rhimes told The Hollywood Reporter that she definitely has an endgame in mind for the show, but she’d rather look for ways to “reinvent it every year.” While Rhimes does not think the show can go for 40 years like the ABC soap opera, General Hospital, she hopes to be able to continue making episodes for the show until she can proudly say that they are done telling the story.

It also goes without saying that Rhimes would be the one to decide when and how Grey’s Anatomy is ending. One ultimate factor? Ellen Pompeo and whether or not she’d choose to stay and keep playing her role as Meredith on the show.

Rhimes refused to comment on how long Pompeo has expressed interest in playing the said role on Grey’s Anatomy, but she said that the actress’ opinion is well regarded in the show. The series creator explained that Pompeo has given some wonderful insights and suggestions to make the show and the storyline better.

Talks on the cancellation of Grey’s Anatomy on ABC began after releasing details on the spinoff series. Many fans were concerned that Rhimes would lose interest or wouldn’t have as much time to focus on the original drama in order to work on the deal with Netflix.

Rhimes shared that it was initially difficult for her to work on Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and Private Practice at the same time. However, she was ultimately able to get past the difficulty and find the beauty of reinventing the stories after every season finale.

If Grey’s Anatomy were to come to an end, how would you want the finale to be?

