Blake Shelton Explains Why Gwen Stefani Loves Oklahoma: Will The Couple Spend Christmas There?

Blake Shelton thinks he knows why his girlfriend, Cali girl Gwen Stefani, has fallen in love with country living. Blake’s Oklahoma property on the shore of Lake Texoma helped inspire Gwen’s new Christmas album, so many fans are likely wondering whether the couple will spend the holidays there. Luckily for these curious admirers, Gwen recently shared their Christmas plans with Chelsea Handler.

During his interview with CBS News‘ Jan Crawford, Blake Shelton had a lot to say about his home state of Oklahoma. He talked about trying to turn the tiny town of Tishomingo into a tourist destination by opening Ole Red, a new bar and restaurant that also serves as a live music venue. Gwen Stefani may also prove to be a big draw for tourists. She’s become a huge fan of the Sooner State, and she can give them a souvenir that they can’t get in any gift shop. She spends a lot of time in Oklahoma with her cowboy boyfriend these days, so there’s always a chance that visitors will get lucky and score a selfie with the former No Doubt singer.

However, according to Blake, one reason Gwen loves rural Oklahoma so much is that she doesn’t have to worry about having her picture taken all the time.

“She likes it here. It’s a relief for her to be able to come someplace that she doesn’t have to look, you know, around the corner at every building to see who’s takin’ her picture and followin’ her car, you know,” Blake said.

@blakeshelton @nbcthevoice #goaheadandbreakmyheart tonight! Omg ❤️Gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 9, 2016 at 11:18am PDT

During her recent interview with Chelsea Handler, Gwen Stefani offered her own explanation for why she enjoys getting away from the hustle and bustle of life in Los Angeles as often as she can. She told the Netflix talk show host that spending time hanging out at her boyfriend’s secluded property in Oklahoma helps her relax and unwind because it’s one of the only places she can get away with doing absolutely nothing.

“I get to do nothing, and I never get that here in L.A.”

Gwen Stefani revealed that she actually wrote one of the Christmas songs on her new album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, after inspiration struck her during a run through the woods surrounding Blake’s home. However, she said that she and Blake will not be spending Christmas in “beautiful” Oklahoma. They’ll head to his home state for Thanksgiving, but they’ll be together in L.A. on Christmas Day. Gwen also talked to Chelsea about her favorite holiday traditions, including one that Blake has fully embraced. She said that she and her beau are both huge fans of Christmas songs, so they have a blast belting out carols with her family while Gwen’s brother backs everyone up on accordion.

Gwen Stefani will have to savor doing nothing during her Thanksgiving holiday in Oklahoma as much as she can because she’ll be very busy as soon as she leaves Blake Shelton’s peaceful abode. According to Beacon Street Online, she has a meet-and-greet event scheduled on Black Friday at The Grove in Los Angeles, and she’s going to perform during NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center special on November 29.

See u under the Christmas tree at @TheGroveLA Fri, Nov 24! ???? Details at TheGroveLA.com #YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 18, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

It looks like Gwen Stefani is is doing her best to make the month of November feel like Christmas to her adoring fans.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]