‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kimberly McCullough, Bradford Anderson Heading Back To Port Charles

There are some huge returns coming up on General Hospital, including Kimberly McCullough and Bradford Anderson. Kimberly is back to reprise her role as Robin while Bradford returns as Spinelli. Their storylines might be tied to Steve Burton’s character as Patient Six/Jason Morgan.

In a Facebook live chat with Steve Burton and Laura Wright (Carly), Burton revealed that Kimberly is coming back as Robin. He also teased that fans should look forward to their scenes together and their emotional moments. Will Robin believe that Patient Six is the real Jason Morgan? Her reactions would be something to look forward to when she comes back and decides for herself if Patient Six is the real deal. General Hospital spoilers tease that Patient Six would lose the DNA test that would supposedly confirm he is Jason and not Drew. Still, Carly and Sonny (Maurice Benard) might hold out hope that he is the legitimate Jason.

Meanwhile, Spinelli is needed in this storyline. His face recognition software was used to confirm that Billy Miller’s character was Jason. With Burton’s character claiming to be the true Jason, there is a question of whether Spinelli got it wrong before. His return should be able to clear some doubts as the people in Port Charles don’t know what to believe anymore, via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

In another casting news, fans have been wondering if fan-favorite Jonathan Jackson, who played Lucky, will also be able to head back to Port Charles. Burton did not rule out the possibility as fans asked if he can convince Jackson to return. “If you’re lucky, I can,” he said. “We’ll see.”

This week William deVry has returned as Julian while Chris Van Etten has debuted as Chet, Amy’s (Risa Dorken) brother on General Hospital. Tamara Braun (ex-Carly) is also back on the set filming her scenes for a new character. Her first airdate will be on November 22, and spoilers hint she might be playing as Dr. Kim Nero, Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) mom. Wes Ramsey, Laura Wright’s boyfriend, will debut on November 14 as the mysterious character Peter August.

General Hospital airs on weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]