LAPD: Corey Feldman’s Pedophile Ring Claims Dismissed, Charlie Sheen Not Under Probe For Sexual Harassment

Corey Feldman’s pedophile ring claims as well as speculations that Charlie Sheen might be under investigation for sexual harassment for molesting the late Corey Haim has been shrugged off by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), explaining that the former child actor’s claims is “out of statue.”

Since the dawn of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment accusations, claims of sexual assault, rape, and indecent behavior have run rampant online. Aside from Rose McGowan and the other Weinstein whistle blowers, the 46-year-old former child actor also made the headlines after he claimed that he had been a victim of a pedophile ring in Hollywood.

According to BBC News, Feldman reported to the LAPD about a group in Hollywood who allegedly molested young actors like himself and his deceased friend, Corey Haim. Based on the Hollywood Reporter’s piece on the matter, the law enforcement authority confirmed that a probe has been launched on the matter.

“When a report is filed on something as severe as this, an investigation is opened by the robbery/homicide division (which also handles sex crimes),” LAPD detective Ross Nemeroff told THR.

The sexual harassment claims, which the 80s child actor already revealed in his 2013 autobiography Coreyography, included details about Corey Haim’s molestation when he was still 13-years-old.

Unfortunately, LAPD’s latest statement to Radar Online revealed that the case launched on Corey Feldman’s alleged pedophile ring in Hollywood has been dismissed and that Haim’s alleged sexual harassment naming Charlie Sheen as the suspect is not under probe.

“LAPD detectives are committed to protecting victims of sexual assault and will thoroughly investigate any reports of a sex related crime,” LAPD PIO Officer Sal Ramirez began.

“In the case of Corey Feldman, unfortunately according to California law the alleged occurrence is out of statue and Robbery/Homicide detectives have no other avenues to pursue this case.” “The LAPD is not currently investigating any claims against actor Charlie Sheen.”

According to THR, Corey Feldman began a fund-raising campaign to finance his quest to unleash hell on alleged pedophiles and sexual harassers in Hollywood. He has since provided constant updates for his donors and supporters via Twitter. He has since gained an additional 75,000 followers on the microblogging platform.

In the post, he also revealed that he has been facing accusations of being “greedy” for setting the amount of his fund-raiser to $10 million, saying that the system has been set to provide little chance for “little guys” to seek justice.

“The whole system is set up in this way for a reason. Because it keeps people from seeking justice. It keeps the little guys like me, from having the ability to STAND, & fight the good fight. It’s much easier and more cost effective to either dismiss it entirely or settle out of court. Neither of those will bring the justice we all desire.”

But with LAPD dismissing the case, Corey Feldman’s journey to bring down Hollywood’s alleged pedophile ring would either be short-lived or take too long to prosper.

