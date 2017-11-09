Rusev Furious Over John Cena Competing At WWE ‘Survivor Series’ For Team ‘SmackDown Live’

WWE made a huge announcement that John Cena will return to the blue brand and become a member of Team SmackDown Live at the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Cena will join team captain Shane McMahon, along with Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, and Shinsuke Nakamura to compete against Team Raw. The red squad consists of team captain Kurt Angle, along with Braun Strowman, Jason Jordan, Finn Balor, and Samoa Joe. Before Cena made his exit at No Mercy five weeks ago following his loss to Roman Reigns, many felt that he was going to be gone for months. Moreover, there were reports starting to surface that he was not even going to be a part of Survivor Series. However, as WWE has been doing for the past couple of weeks, another audible has been called, and Cena is indeed making his return on November 19.

Unfortunately, this decision leaves other worthy contenders left in the cold, such as former United States Champion Rusev. In a video commenting on the announcement that Cena will be in that fifth spot, Rusev had some choice words to say about him. Rusev said that Cena has not been seen in “months,” and he was handpicked by Shane McMahon, who also handpicked himself. Rusev does not believe that Cena is in ring shape to appropriately represent Team SmackDown Live at the event. He added that he feels as if he always gets “screwed out of opportunities.”

John Cena and Rusev have been in a bitter rivalry on a couple of occasions over the past few years. The first was in early 2014 when Rusev was dominating as United States Champion, having a streak of going unpinned or unsubmitted. He even defeated Cena at the Fastlane pay-per-view right before WrestleMania by technical submission. Cena, however, would be able to defeat Rusev and win the U.S. Championship in Santa Clara, CA. The two would meet again at this year’s Battleground pay-per-view in a flag match, which Cena won.

As of now, Rusev is not booked to compete at Survivor Series. However, WWE is known for adding midcard elimination-styles matches to fill in time, and Rusev, as well as Aiden English, may participate in that at the event.

