‘Rick And Morty’ Season 4: A Longer But Darker Fourth Season Up Ahead?

It’s barely a month since Season 3’s finale dropped last October 1 but most fans are already clamoring for the release of Rick and Morty Season 4. To keep you up to speed, here are some of the latest updates and speculations on the upcoming fourth season of the hit adult animated series by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Release Date Speculations

At this point, the good news is that Season 4 of Rick and Morty is definitely on the way; co-creator Dan Harmon already told Entertainment Weekly some of his plans for the upcoming season. However, the actual date of its release is still unknown and, if speculations are correct, fans will have to endure another long wait before it arrives.

Recent speculations doing their rounds on the net are betting that the fourth season might premiere by Christmas of 2018. The theory is based on the appearance of Mr. Poopybutthole on a post-credits scene saying that the fourth season will arrive in a really long time, long enough for him to be able to grow a beard and have some grandkids.

According to NME, it could be a reference to Santa Claus beard, which could imply that Rick and Morty Season 4 will be released during Christmas break. But since Christmas 2017 is too soon, the only logical conclusion is that it could be out by 2018, which would nicely fit with the established lengthy gap between seasons.

See you for Season Four in like a really long time #RickandMorty — [adult swim] (@adultswim) October 2, 2017

Lengthier Season 4

While it may be a long while before fans will see their favorite characters again, it will definitely be worth the lengthy wait. Apparently, the upcoming season will differ significantly from the previous ones in one aspect – it will significantly be lengthier since it will contain more episodes than normal.

During the same Entertainment Weekly interview, Dar Harmon also promised to try to do better in the coming season in terms of the number of episodes it will contain. According to Harmon, the team might be able to come up with 14 episodes for Rick and Morty Season 4 saying that they are getting more efficient in the production process after having learned from mistakes while doing the third season.

Saved on Spotify “Evil Morty Theme” by Nstens1117 https://t.co/IRxHuaSqvP pic.twitter.com/LRqTtBvuuL — Ron Bailey (@RJBailey) October 26, 2017

Darker Season Ahead?

Here is one interesting theory for the Rick and Morty Season 4 – the plot could get into darker territory. According to speculations, this possible plot trajectory could be the return of one of the show’s greatest villains – Evil Morty.

According to Daily Dot, some fans actually expect Evil Morty to return by Christmas this year via an additional episode that may pop up before year-end. However, not everyone agrees on a surprise Season 3 episode but many expect Season 4 to tackle some of the cliffhangers of the third season. These include Beth who may be a clone and, of course, Evil Morty’s return.

Expect more Rick and Morty Season 4 updates to come your way. Meanwhile, enjoy some predictions below by YouTuber Emergency Awesome.

