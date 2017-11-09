WWE Rumors: Kevin Owens Involved In Backstage Incident Before Being Sent Home

It’s been reported that both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been reprimanded and were sent home from the rest of WWE’s European tour. The reason why is the two men went off-script during this week’s edition of SmackDown Live after Zayn lost a match to Kofi Kingston. Apparently, Owens and Zayn were meant to “feed” for The New Day, but they left the ring without following their creative instructions for the segment.

WWE officials are calling their actions, “Conduct deemed detrimental to the WWE.” There is not that much information revealed about the situation, but the powers that be felt it was necessary to send Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn home from the European tour and the WWE Universe has questions about their status. It’s now coming to light that Owens made the situation worse after an incident occurred on WWE’s tour bus.

A new report is claiming that Kevin Owens was “being too loud” on the bus after SmackDown Live’s taping, which was the final straw for a few individuals who are remaining nameless. Other people who were on the bus have described the incident as “minor” and Owens just needed to vent for a few minutes. After that got back to WWE officials, their hand was forced and Owens and Zayn were then sent home for their actions.

As of this writing, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are not scheduled for a match at WWE Survivor Series, but it’s been reported their roles will be to interfere against Shane McMahon’s team and cost SmackDown Live the Men’s Traditional ‘Survivor Series‘ Elimination Match. It’s unclear how hard the powers that be will be punishing them, but the expectation is both men will be back on television next week in the United States.

After long days on a European tour, it’s understandable why someone like Kevin Owens would need to vent about a situation. It’s also understandable that some personnel would take it so seriously after long days on the tour bus. The WWE locker room has been so chaotic over the past month, tempers are most likely a bit higher than usual. Hopefully, this won’t impact Owens and Zayn’s booking and things will be fine after the European tour is over.

