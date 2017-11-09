Bartender: Kevin Spacey ‘Grabbed My Penis’

A London bartender says actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him at a party at Spacey’s London apartment 10 years ago.

Kris Nixon told the BBC he was at the party with his “sort of girlfriend” at the time, but that did not deter Spacey. When the girlfriend left Nixon alone on a sofa for a few moments, the House of Cards actor made his move. Spacey sat down beside Nixon and asked if the woman who just left was Nixon’s girlfriend.

“Then he reached over and grabbed my penis.”

Spacey told Nixon he could do much more for him sexually than his girlfriend could, Nixon said.

When Nixon was able to slip away from Spacey’s grip, he found his girlfriend and left the party.

The groping incident was just the latest in a series of revelations about Spacey’s alleged predatory activities since Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of trying to force himself on him when Rapp was 14 in 1986.

The encounter at the party was not the last unpleasant experience Nixon had with Spacey. The former bartender told the BBC that Spacey cornered him again a couple of weeks later at a cast party at the bar where Nixon worked.

Nixon said when he went to the basement to restock, heard steps behind him, turned and saw Spacey had followed him.

The actor allegedly grabbed the waistband of Nixon’s pants and said, “I can make it up to you,” according to Nixon’s account.

Nixon brushed past Spacey and went back upstairs.

When Spacey again approached Nixon at the bar, “I told him in no uncertain terms where he could go,” Nixon told the BBC.

The interview marked the first time Nixon had told his story.

“I didn’t think anyone would believe me.”

The recent accusations against Spacey, all of which have surfaced in the 10 days since Rapp’s revelation, gave Nixon the strength to tell his story, he said.

CNN reported eight people on the set of House of Cards accused Spacey of sexually harassing them and creating a toxic atmosphere on the set. One of the accusers told a similar story to Nixon’s, saying Spacey had reached his hand into his pants when he picked him up to take him to the set.

In an essay for Buzzfeed, Harry Dreyfuss, son of actor Richard Dreyfuss, claimed Spacey sexually harassed him 10 years ago, with the alleged incident also taking place at the actor’s apartment.

Dreyfuss accompanied his father to the apartment where the elder Dreyfuss, who was acting in a play Spacey was directing, was running lines.

Harry Dreyfuss described a brazen attempt by Spacey to put his hands on him at a time when his father would not be able to see what was happening.

The Nantucket, Massachusetts, police are investigating a report that Spacey sexually assaulted the 18-year-old son of former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh in 2016.

During a news conference today, Unruh said Spacey bought drinks for her son at a Nantucket bar, then suddenly reached his hand into the boy’s pants.

Unruh and her son are searching for a woman they say saw Spacey’s actions and told the boy to run when Spacey left for a few moments to go to the bathroom.

Since the steady onslaught of allegations started against the Oscar-winning actor, Netflix cut all ties with Spacey, and his planned film biography of author Gore Vidal has lost its backing.

Spacey came out as gay following Rapp’s accusation and is reportedly seeking treatment for his problem, though what kind of treatment and what problem have not been specified.

Spacey has not responded to requests for statements on the latest allegations.

