Hillary Clinton In Secret Negotiations To Buy Second ‘Dirty’ Trump Dossier, Claims Author

In a piece written for Daily Mail, author Ed Klein claims that Hillary Clinton is in the market to purchase another “dirty dossier” on Donald Trump, a second report that purportedly contains evidence that the current POTUS engaged in “romantic involvement with Russian women,” and that at least some of those women have connections to Kremlin spying. According to Klein, who has written four books critical of the Clinton family, including Guilty as Sin in 2016, Hillary is trying to get her hands on the second Trump dossier because it contains information that wasn’t included in the first salacious (and widely discredited) Trump dossier.

Klein claims that Hillary Clinton and/or her people have been secretly negotiating with Christopher Steele, the man behind the first (and discredited) Trump dossier, which has been dubbed the “pee pee dossier,” adding that his information comes from unidentified sources “close to the transaction.” As Newsweek reports, claims that Clinton is seeking a second Trump-Russia dossier comes as a former long-term (since 1999) Trump bodyguard Keith Schiller testifies before the House Intelligence Committee regarding a 2013 trip Trump took to Moscow. During that excursion, Donald Trump allegedly employed Russian prostitutes to urinate on a hotel bed once slept on by Barrack and Michelle Obama. The dossier also claimed that Trump paid for sex with Russian prostitutes.

According to the first Trump dossier, which was allegedly funded by Hillary Clinton, the hotel room where questionable pee pee practices took place had been bugged by the Russian government, and Russia’s FSB security agency allegedly has a video of the incident in question. That video has been alleged to be the foundation of the Russian government’s leverage over Trump with regard to the alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 election, which is currently being investigated by Special Counsel Rober Mueller. For his part, Trump has called the first Russia dossier as nothing more than “totally made-up stuff,” even citing his own germaphobia as a reason that the pee pee tape cannot possibly exist.

“I’m also very much of a germaphobe, by the way, believe me.”

Ed Klein claims that four former Clinton aides are working on the negotiations with former spy Steele, adding that the aides were part of Hillary Clinton’s failed campaign and have no qualms in bringing down Donald Trump and his so-called “illegitimate presidency.” According to Klein, citing “a member of Hillary’s inner circle,” Clinton and her people may be willing to pay as much as $12 million for a second damning dossier, and the possibility of cashing in has brought some questionable people willing to say pretty much anything for their cut of the cash to the table.

“There are many wealthy people in the anti-Trump ‘resistance’ who are more than willing to put up whatever money is necessary to get this new information.”

So what are Hillary’s plans for the second Trump-Russia “dirty dossier,” should she get the information in hand? Klein claims that she’s already told her husband and former President Bill Clinton that she’s going to leak the new info to “friendly media,” virtually ensuring that it is shared far and wide. In Klein’s article, he calls Hillary “unrepentant” about allegedly funding the first dossier, not to mention adamant about funding and releasing a second. Despite his wife’s alleged determination, Bill Clinton is said to be “horrified” about her anti-Trump plans.

“Bill is horrified about all this. He thinks this will blow up in Hillary’s face once the charges in the second dossier are proven to be as false as the charges in the first dossier. He’s also worried that she may be called to testify under oath before a congressional committee how she got the new dossier.”

Ed Klein’s claims that Hillary Clinton is shopping for a new anti-Trump dossier come just weeks after the release of his latest book, All Out War: The Plot to Destroy Trump, which hit shelves at the end of October.

[Featured Image by MNC1 MPI122/ MediaPunch /IPX/AP Images]