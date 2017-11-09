‘Supernatural’ Season 13: Will It Be The Last? Fans Worry About Possible Series Cancellation

The new season of Supernatural premiered last month and it continues to be a well-loved The CW series by fans. In fact, it is one of America’s longest-running shows, now on its 13th season. Fans may continue to support the Jensen Ackles- and Jared Padalecki-starred series, but rumors have it that its run on television might soon be over.

As reported by Life & Style, fans are worried that Supernatural Season 13 could be the end of the series. While the rumors need to be confirmed, viewers have reasons to believe that the series could be canceled soon. The renewal for a Season 13 was announced early this year, with The CW President Mark Pedowitz explaining that the early renewals allow producers to plan ahead for next season. In this case, it won’t make sense if a cancellation is being discussed at the moment.

But for fans, there’s just that feeling that the series is going nowhere, considering that the Winchester brothers have gone through everything unimaginable, including dying and resurrecting several times. It’s hard to think what other stories there might be for the brothers. Supernatural Season 13 will also have a spinoff, titled Wayward Sisters, the backdoor pilot of which will be shown on Supernatural’s Episode 10. If this new spin-off does well, it could potentially be a replacement for the original series.

The ratings of Supernatural Season 13 is also a factor to consider, and somehow, the series started out with low ratings and it could be in danger of getting axed, according to TV Series Finale. Even then, the series still garnered an average rating of 0.67 in the 18-49 demo, which is higher than the 0.60 average rating of Season 12.

TV By The Numbers, on the other hand, doesn’t see the show on Cancel Bear’s likely to be canceled list. It is even predicted that a likely renewal will be announced by May 2018. For now, it’s too early to tell what Supernatural’s future would be like after Season 13. If the show does end, it’s expected that The CW will not let it go without a proper grand finale.

Amid the rumors of cancellation, one thing is certain – Supernatural remains strong among its fans and many people will still love to watch more episodes, especially after this week’s episode in which the Winchester brothers will be reunited with Castiel (Misha Collins). It can be recalled that Castiel is feared to be dead in the previous season. Season 13 is going to get more fun now that he’ll be back.

Will you be worried about a Supernatural cancellation?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]