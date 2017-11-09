People simply cannot stop talking about Thor: Ragnarok, which is currently dominating box offices everywhere. Fans have been raving about every aspect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, especially Cate Blanchett’s wicked performance as Hela. After all, the Goddess of Death was a major part of a surprising plot twist in the movie. Now director Taika Waititi has admitted that the reveal was somehow a tribute to Star Wars.

In Ragnarok, Thor and Loki head for Norway to find Odin. Their dying father revealed that his death will lead to disaster because it would free Hela from her prison. Interestingly, Odin also chose this moment to reveal that the Goddess of Death is actually Thor’s older sister. Although the scene did not have the same weight as Darth Vader’s shocking confession in The Empire Strikes Back, viewers were quick to make the connection between Hela and the Star Wars villain.

So does this mean that Cate Blanchett’s character is the new Darth Vader? Taika Waititi is quick to say that nothing could compare to the Sith Lord’s revelation to Luke Skywalker in Star Wars. The director told Empire that they had actually decided to move Hela’s reveal much earlier in Thor: Ragnarok because her connection to Odinson is “actually not the most important thing.” Waititi stated that there is something more imperative at hand which led to the hopeful conclusion in the sequel.

“What’s more important is the fact that Asgard was built on lies.”

Hela might not be as terrifying as Darth Vader but fans are already hoping that the villainess will return in more MCU movies. After all, Thor: Ragnarok took a particularly safe way out by not actually showing if Surtur had managed to kill the Goddess of Death. Although it is unclear whether Cate Blanchett is already committed to reprising the role, there is a possibility that Hela might be back after Avengers: Infinity War or other Marvel flicks.

Thor: Ragnarok has been truly successful in the international and domestic box offices. The MCU movie has earned over $450 million worldwide and is expected to continue drawing in audiences across the globe. The third Thor film is currently playing in theaters.

[Featured Image by Marvel]