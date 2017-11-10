Caitlyn Jenner’s Love Life: ‘I Am Cait’ Star Ready To Be Treated Like A Lady

Caitlyn Jenner might be ready to give love another shot. After three failed marriages with “very strong” women and being rumored to be dating a much-younger transgender model, it appears that the I Am Cait star is actually ready to be treated like a lady by a “very special guy.”

Acting as the man in the relationship for all of his life, Caitlyn Jenner has previously revealed that she would want to feel what it’s like to be on the receiving end this time around. The 68-year-old American television personality and retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete opened up on what she wants from a future relationship.

“To be honest, if I was in a relationship with a guy, I would enjoy being treated like that — opening doors for you, doing all what you think is the traditional stuff in a guy and a girl relationship,” Caitlyn Jenner candidly said in one of the episodes of I Am Cait. “They have to be a very special guy to be able to do that.”

Despite her earlier revelation, Caitlyn Jenner has always noted that finding romance is not on her priority list as of the moment. The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has said multiple times that she is not interested in dating yet.

Caitlyn Jenner made headlines earlier this year when she took transgender model Andreja Pejić as her date to the Oscars. The dad of Kendall and Kylie Jenner also sparked romance rumors with yet another transgender model, 21-year-old Sophia Hutchins, after the pair was spotted together on numerous occasions.

The Olympian-turned-reality star quickly slammed all these whispers and speculations regarding her alleged romantic relationship with Andreja Pejić and Sophia Hutchins. The truth of the matter is that Caitlyn Jenner has not been in a relationship after his shocking split from Kris Jenner in 2015.

Caitlyn and Kris Jenner seemed to have a perfect life. They were rich, popular, with highly-successful children, so the last thing that people expected was for the popular momager and former Olympian to head to Splitsville.

Caitlyn Jenner helped raised Kris Jenner’s children with Robert Kardashian Sr., Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob. The exes have two children together, Kendall and Kylie.

[Featured Image by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP Images]