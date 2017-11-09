Katharine McPhee And David Foster Dating? McPhee Responds To Those Rumors

The rumors have been flying around recently that Katharine McPhee and David Foster are dating. While the rumors have been going around, neither of them have officially addressed them, until now. Katharine McPhee responded to those rumors and you may be shocked by what she said.

Despite Katharine and David making many public appearances together, it looks like they may not be dating. In an interview with Health, Katharine was asked about her love life. Her response? She went on to say that she is “pretty single.” So, what does that actually mean though? You could take it to mean that she is very single, but you could also take it to mean that she is kind of single.

Thankfully, Health dove more into the topic with Katharine McPhee. The two have been friends for a while now, but is it more than that? Katharine explained it more in details.

“We’re very close friends, and we’ve been friends for a long time. I’m really, really fond of him, and I think he’s an incredible person. I’ve known him since I was 21 years old, you know? He produced my first single. So he’s been really good to me. People can say whatever they want.”

The rumors really started back in September, as David’s daughter, Erin Foster, posted a photo on her Instagram story. Erin joked that Katharine was her new stepmom. It may have been a joke, but many people took it very seriously. Katharine was not one of those people.

“So we were sitting there at the table, and she said, ‘Do you wanna, like, do a thing?’ And I was like, ‘OK.’ So I mean, we were in on it. She’s so funny—I mean, you saw what she wrote about ‘my parents.’ Truly, you think that’s how she’d announce it? On Instagram?”

Despite the rumors of Katharine McPhee and David Foster dating, it looks like they are not an item. They first met back in 2006, when Katharine was a contestant on American Idol. McPhee has previously collaborated with the 67-year-old Grammy-winning producer for a few live performances. This includes his 2008 PBS tribute concert, Hit Man: David Foster & Friends.

Katharine denied any dating rumors, but she has been known to have relationships with people she has worked with. McPhee recently dated one of her Scorpion costars, Elyes Gabel. After two years of dating, they decided to end things, despite still working together.

“I had a relationship with my lead actor on my show that was almost two years. I still am crazy about him, and we have a really great working relationship. It’s definitely not the easiest thing to get over someone you see every day! It’s still an adjustment. But I haven’t had anything super serious since.”

After her marriage ended, McPhee has learned to enjoy her own independence. That is something she is not used to, as she went through life always depending on someone else or having someone there for her. Now she is enjoying life and enjoying her independence, so maybe her denial of dating David Foster is true?

“I love to book a nice hotel somewhere, and if someone wants to come with me, great, but if they don’t, great. But I dunno—maybe by the time this comes out, I’ll be totally in love and met somebody! But that’s one area in my life I’m being much more conscious about: Does this feel right to me? I do still believe in marriage, but I don’t know if I ever will get married again. I feel a really good sense of strength being independent and not being reliant on somebody.”

Do you think Katharine McPhee and David Foster are dating?

