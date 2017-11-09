There Is An Enormous, Hot Mantle Plume Underneath Antarctica’s Marie Byrd Land

Scientists now believe that there is a hot geothermal heat source known as a mantle plume underneath the Antarctica’s Marie Byrd Land. This could explain why the ice sheet has been melting progressively in an earlier time of climate change and could also be a contributing factor of the instability and weakness of the ice sheet today.

The descriptions of the study were published in the Journal of Geophysical Research on Sept. 4. This is attested by a NASA study that adds evidence that there is a geothermal heat source beneath the said Antarctica region.

The researchers Helene Seroussi and Erik Ivins of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory have created a model of the areas of melting and freezing under the ice in the region. They have used data from NASA’s ICESat Satellite and IceBridge flyover missions to support their study.

In their model, it showed the existence of a magma plume pumping about 150 milliwatts per square meter or about 11 square feet of heat up to the surface. It reaches the top at as much as 180 milliwatts per square meter in an area where a rift in the crust may occur compared to Yellowstone that gets about 200 milliwatts per square meter, according to LiveScience.

A mantle plume is a stream of hot rock emerging and upsurging in the Earth’s mantle and could spread like a mushroom cap under the crust. This could trigger volcanic centers called hotspots and flood basalts. The mantle plume theory was contemplated in the 1970s tackling geothermal activity that happens far from the boundary of a tectonic place similar to Yellowstone and Hawaii.

According to NASA, the mantle plume in the Marie Byrd Land was formed 50 to 110 million years ago. This was before the West Antarctic ice sheet became visible. Then, during the last ice age around 11,000 years ago, the ice sheet had sustained ice loss rapidly when there were changes in global weather patterns and warm water had swayed to the ice sheet, in which this is occurring now. Some experts believe that the mantle plume has become a factor in the behavior of the ice sheet in Antarctica’s history.