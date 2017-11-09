Panthers News: Cam Newton Has Dunking Skills Praised By NBA Star Stephen Curry

While the Carolina Panthers are preparing for the upcoming Monday Night Football game on their NFL schedule, Cam Newton is receiving some high praise for his sports skills. The former NFL MVP is getting recognized for his basketball skills, though, by one of the NBA’s top stars in the league today. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has apparently been amazed by Cam’s recent dunking abilities on one of the quarterback’s NFL highlight plays. The latest Cam Newton story seems to beg the question of whether or not Cam should try his hand at an upcoming basketball event.

When it comes to basketball, Stephen Curry is known for his long-range shooting skills in the NBA, including highlight plays that look like lucky shots in a game of “HORSE.” Curry’s also a big fan of the Carolina Panthers and their star quarterback. According to ESPN‘s report on Wednesday, Curry was particularly impressed by Cam Newton’s “dunk” on his recent touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons. For the play, Newton dove towards the goal line from Atlanta’s three-yard line before “slam dunking” it off the helmet of the defensive player in the end zone. That play helped Cam Newton and the Panthers win the game 20-17.

Following the highlight play, Stephen Curry had a message with regards to Cam’s exciting play.

Cam out there dunking on people now? I’ll have to ask him what that feeling is like later #iplaybelowtherim — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 5, 2017

Newton reportedly saw the tweet and was full of praise for Steph Curry’s skills on the basketball court when he spoke to the media.

“From my basketball ability, I can dunk but I’d rather be able to shoot like Steph. I think we all [would]. I watch basketball in disbelief not only in what Steph does, but everybody affiliated with the Golden State Warriors. “That team is a great unit. We try to mimic it certain times as well.”

It goes to show how athletes of different sports can truly appreciate one another’s gifts. For Stephen Curry, he’s not a known dunker in the NBA but can certainly recognize that Newton has some great leaping skills. As seen in the clip below, Cam not only knows how to throw it down in the end zone but also how to celebrate those big plays with emotion.

Meanwhile, Cam has no issues in terms of sending the praise back as he knows the Golden State Warriors are the sort of team to emulate in sports. After all, they’re reigning NBA Champions. Newton also realizes that the two-time NBA MVP has plenty of skills himself when it comes to his chosen sport. Curry’s been known to sink shots from just about every spot on a basketball court which is not something every basketball player can do really.

Both stars are looking to lead their teams to big seasons, though. Curry’s Warriors are on a four-game win streak after a bumpy start to the season. As of this report, Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers are 6-3 and sitting in second place in the NFC South division. The team seems like they could factor into the playoff race down the stretch with a lot of that thanks to their star quarterback and his ability to make those leaping dives, or “dunks,” into the end zone.

[Featured Image by Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images]