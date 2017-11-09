‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami And Rafe Team Up, Will There Be Sparks Between Them?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Sami Brady is going to team up with another one of her ex-husbands. Sami will soon get the life changing news that her oldest son, Will Horton, is still alive. While Sami has been hoping and praying for this news, there are still things that will need to be settled after Will is found and back with his family. While Sami can’t exactly lean on Will’s father, Lucas, right now, it seems that she will be able to count on Rafe Hernandez.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers and news, Sami and Rafe will team up to try and get answers about what happened to Will and why it happened. Rafe, a former FBI agent and current Salem police detective, will be able to assist Sami in ways Lucas just can’t. In addition, he’ll be able to offer the support she needs at this difficult time.

As many Days of our Lives viewers know, Rafe has always had a soft spot for Sami. Although the two divorced and she eventually named EJ DiMera the love of her life, it was Rafe who really set Sami’s life on a good path. Rafe loved Sami and her children very much, and he was always there to help her when she needed it. In addition, Rafe seems to be able to deal with Sami’s irrational behavior, volatile temper, and wild schemes better than any of her other ex-husbands ever could.

With Sami and Rafe working so closely together on Will’s case, could there be a chance that Days of our Lives fans will see some old sparks fly between the two? Sami is currently single, but her heart still very much belongs to the late EJ DiMera. Meanwhile, Rafe is engaged to Hope Brady, who is Sami’s aunt. Hope and Sami haven’t always seen eye to eye, but there is no bad blood between them. That is, unless Sami and Rafe happen to share a kiss or even more while working together.

While it doesn’t seem likely that Rafe would ever hurt Hope in that way, Sami has been known to do some pretty crazy things in her past, and DOOL watchers know not to put anything past the fan favorite character.

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of our Lives spoilers about Sami and Rafe?

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]