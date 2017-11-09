Kylie Jenner’s Baby Bump: ‘Life Of Kylie’ Star’s Reason For Posting Tampon Finally Revealed

Kylie Jenner has been confusing her fans regarding her alleged pregnancy. While some reports and photos seemingly confirmed that the Life Of Kylie star is indeed pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, she recently slammed all the pregnancy rumors by posting a tampon on her social media account. So what was it all about?

Although the 20-year-old reality star has kept mum regarding her alleged pregnancy, most people are convinced that she is going to be a mom pretty soon. But when Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat to share her recent purchases, including a tampon, many suddenly doubted whether she is pregnant.

As if that’s not enough, Kylie Jenner has previously slammed a report that posted photos of her very pregnant self, showing a hint of a baby bump. The Kylie Lip Kit mogul tweeted that the snaps were “clearly altered,” noting that the crooked lines in the background are enough proof to confirm that they’re fake.

Since Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and their families have never addressed anything about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s alleged pregnancy, many started to wonder if the earlier reports were just all a big mistake. However, a source recently revealed the truth behind the tampon snap.

“Kylie’s very aware that everyone is dying for her to reveal her bump and talk about her pregnancy,” the insider said.

“Throwing those tampons into her Snapchat story was just a way to keep people guessing.”

The source also added that Kylie Jenner is enjoying the fact that people are so confused with her mixed messages.

“She’s loving the attention of everyone wondering about her pregnancy, she’s having fun teasing people.”

Despite her effort in throwing everyone off the loop, talks about her being pregnant never really died down. In fact, if rumors should be believed, then Kylie Jenner is going to welcome her first child in January or February.

Kylie Jenner’s sudden decision to keep her personal life as private as possible did not come as a surprise to those who have been watching her reality show, Life Of Kylie. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has previously revealed that she is not born to be popular. While her sisters embraced fame with open arms, the young entrepreneur is just not a fan of it.

