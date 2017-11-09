Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Wedding Happening Soon? Sean Kingston Speaks Up About Friend’s Reunion

Is a Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez wedding happening soon? Musical collaborator Sean Kingston advised the 23-year-old “Purpose” singer to marry her, confirming that the two pop stars are indeed back together.

Speculations of a “Jelena” reunion has become a hot topic online and were fueled even more after the 25-year-old former Disney star broke up with The Weeknd, her boyfriend for 10 months. Now, Bieber’s fellow artist and close friend is speaking up about the real score between Selena and Justin as well as his opinion on their rekindled relationship.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, Kingston revealed what he knows about the status of his friend’s life, which now seemingly includes the Monte Carlo actress if Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez reunion rumors are to be believed.

“He’s back with Selena Gomez,” Sean said.

On top of that, the “Beautiful Girls” singer revealed how he advised Justin to marry Selena now that they’re back together, saying that Canadian singer and songwriter wanted to be surrounded by “real people.”

“I think he’s in a space right now that he just wants real people—genuine people—around him. ‘Cause I told him Selena was good for him and he should marry her.”

“But, you know, when you’re young, you go through stuff. You go through people pulling you this way. They tend to mess up the vibe. But I see he’s back with her. He probably wants real people around,” he continued.

Interestingly enough, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez wedding speculations have started to emerge just as Sean Kingston made his opinion on the matter clear. According to a report from Life & Style magazine as cited by the Hollywood Life, the rumored reunited couple is already “making plans to get married and start a family as soon as possible.”

Based on the statement of sources cited by the outlet, Selena is more keen to get hitched now that she has been given a second life after her unexpected kidney transplant.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber attend Hillsong Church https://t.co/bmDWHuuGLX — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 4, 2017

On top of that, the source claimed that the 25-year-old singer-actress wanted a big wedding, saying “the bigger, the better” and that she wants “a white dress, thousands of colorful roses and her very best friends for bridesmaids.” As for the venue, the unnamed insider said that Justin and Selena want to do it in Los Angeles and Texas, respectively, adding that “they might do one of each.”

There was also a mention of Selena Gomez being a “pregnant bride” in the piece claiming the Jelena wedding is happening but that was debunked by the fact-checking Gossip Cop.Either way, it is best to take this information with a grain of salt until the parties involved make an official statement.

Do you have something to say about the Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez wedding rumors?

