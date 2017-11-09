Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Who? Miranda Lambert Shines With Anderson East At CMA Awards

While the focus always seems to be on Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert stepped out at the 2017 CMA Awards and showed everyone that she is in love too. Standing side by side on the red carpet at the CMA Awards, Anderson East and Miranda Lambert looked so in love. Forget about Gwen and Blake, right?

Miranda and Anderson have been dating for over two years now, yet people still think she is bitter with Blake Shelton after their breakup. From the looks of her and Anderson on the red carpet tonight, she doesn’t appear to be too worried about them.

Per usual, Miranda Lambert looked stunning on the red carpet. She was rocking a gorgeous blue gown, as Anderson was looking quite handsome in his suit, according to Hollywood Life. This is a big night for Lambert, as she has received the most nominations at the 2017 CMA Awards, with five nods. Those nominations include Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. Besides those nominations, Miranda will also be performing during the live broadcast tonight.

Of course, Miranda Lambert and fellow country star Blake Shelton split in July 2015. Shortly afterwards, Miranda started seeing Anderson. Their relationship was first reported in December of that same year. According to Hollywood Life, they went public with their relationship on New Year’s Day. As a couple, they made their red carpet debut together at the 2015 ACM Awards.

With Blake Shelton, he moved on to a new relationship that has been much more public. Of course, he started dating his fellow coach on The Voice, Gwen Stefani. They have fought rumors since their relationship started, as In Touch Weekly wrote about Gwen being pregnant. To add to that, the couple has faced engagement rumors for months.

While neither Miranda nor Blake are engaged, the time could be coming for either of them. For now, Miranda will enjoy the CMA Awards with her man, Anderson, and not have to worry about any awkward run-ins with her ex. Blake Shelton is not expected at tonight’s award show.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]