NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics Could Target Greg Monroe Instead of Jahlil Okafor

On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns agreed to trade Eric Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks for Greg Monroe and two 2018 draft picks. Bledsoe is expected to serve as the Bucks starting point guard while Monroe will be providing a veteran presence in the Suns’ frontcourt. However, the latest report revealed that Monroe’s stint in Phoenix won’t last long.

The Suns are currently in the middle of a rebuilding process, and Greg Monroe reportedly wants to play for a contender. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Suns are exploring trade possibilities for the 27-year-old center first before proceeding to a contract buyout.

Greg Monroe will undeniably be a great addition to a team who needs an offensive boost and rebounding. In his eight-year stint in the NBA, Monroe posted a career average of 14.0 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 51.1 percent from the field. Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post believes that the Boston Celtics are one of the perfect destinations for Monroe.

“Monroe, meanwhile, went to Milwaukee specifically because he wanted to play for a playoff team, which he finally did for the first time last season in his seventh year in the NBA. If he’d be willing to give up some money to hit the open market early, he would be an incredibly attractive free agent—specifically to teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, who desperately need bench help, and the Boston Celtics, who could use another big.”

In the past months, the Boston Celtics have been out on the market looking for a big man. Jahlil Okafor emerged as their top target, but the Philadelphia 76ers’ asking price is too much for the Celtics to give up. Okafor and Greg Monroe offer the same set of skills – an offensive weapon and rebounder, who, at times, can be a liability on the defensive end.

However, the Celtics could benefit more from Monroe. His experience will be a huge help with their goal to challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference supremacy this season. Unlike the Sixers, the Suns can give Monroe at a much cheaper price.

Young players and a couple of second-round picks are surely enough for the Suns to send Greg Monroe to Boston. However, as of now, there is no official information that can confirm that a deal is happening between the Suns and the Celtics. Expect more rumors to swirl around Monroe until he finally finds his way out of Phoenix.

