Jay Z Shows Support For Meek Mill, Claims Rapper’s Jail Sentence Is ‘Unjust’ And ‘Heavy-Handed

Meek Mill’s unexpected prison sentence earlier this week has caused quite an outcry in the music industry, with rappers such as Jay Z taking the lead. The rap mogul did not hold back in expressing his dismay and opposition to his pal’s punishment.

On Monday, the 47-year-old father of three took to Facebook and addressed Meek’s prison sentence. In his post, Jay Z condemned Judge Genece Brinkley’s two to four years prison sentence for the “Whatever You Need” rapper.

Jay Z, who seemed unimpressed with the criminal justice system, called the ruling “unjust and heavy-handed.” The 4:44 hitmaker also reassured Meek that he will always support him, especially in this trying time.

“The sentence handed down by the Judge — against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer — is unjust and heavy-handed,” the Facebook post reads. “We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career.”

As if it wasn’t enough, Beyonce’s husband brought up the subject again during his show in Dallas, Texas. While on stage, Jay Z put his performance on hold to speak about Meek’s prison sentence once more.

In his speech, Jay Z revealed that Mill was first charged when he was 18 and has been on probation for 11 years.

“Judge just violated him, he got to do two to four years because he got arrested for being on a bike, popping a fu**ing wheelie.”

The “99 Problems” rapper also took the chance to express his views about the country’s justice system and stressed that it must be recognized as a “human issue.” He added that everyone should be treated equally, especially the black community.

“Black people in particular, we gotta get our s**t together. You’re not second-class to anybody. We equal to everybody. We deserve everything everyone else gets. Stop selling yourself short.”

It can be recalled that on Monday, Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley sentenced Meek Mill two to four years in prison for violating his probation. The Pennsylvania judge cited that the rapper failed a drug test and unapproved travel. Brinkley added that Mill was given multiple chances but failed to comply.

Brinkley’s ruling came as a surprise to many as prosecutors reportedly recommended that the rapper not be imprisoned since he has been drug-free since January and has complied with most of his probation’s requirements.

Meanwhile, Meek’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, claimed that Brinkley has a personal bias against his client.

Speaking with TMZ, Tacopina revealed that last year, Brinkley had a secret meeting with Meek and asked him to do a remake of Boyz II Men’s “On Bended Knee” and give her shout-out in the song.

Apparently, the rapper laughed off the request thinking that it was a joke. However, the judge declared that she was “not kidding” and when Meek refused, she bluntly said, “Suit yourself.”

There were also claims that Brinkley has requested Mill to ditch Roc Nation and join a Philadelphia local, which she is affiliated with.

On Wednesday, Meek Mill’s new mug shot was taken as he prepared to re-enter prison. It remains unknown which prison he’ll be sent to. Authorities noted that they will not release any information on that until the rapper arrived there.

