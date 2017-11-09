The Alexandrians have suffered yet another devastating loss in The Walking Dead Season 8 as Eric Raleigh died from blood loss and quickly became a walker. Although Aaron is clearly distraught over the death of his boyfriend, there is a glimmer of hope as he appears to be smitten with baby Gracie in “Monsters”. But is it possible that Aaron will find a new romance before the conclusion of the AMC series?

The death of Eric Raleigh was definitely one of the most poignant scenes in the eighth season. Aaron had reluctantly left his badly wounded boyfriend, who insisted he must continue to fight the Saviors. Unfortunately, Eric was gone when Aaron returned to the tree. Aaron later discovers that Eric had passed and reanimated, but he was unable to kill his beloved. Could Aaron still find the strength to move on and find a new love in The Walking Dead Season 8?

There have been speculations that Aaron will adopt Gracie, the Savior baby that Rick Grimes took from the bunker. Although there is little doubt that Aaron would make an amazing single dad, some believe he will not be single for long. After all, there is another gay character who might make a suitable partner in The Walking Dead Season 8.

Jesus has subtly confirmed his sexuality in the previous season. However, the character also admitted that he has trouble getting close to people, especially his boyfriends. Nevertheless, fans believe that Aaron could change things for the Hilltop recruiter in The Walking Dead Season 8. Some are even thrilled with the idea that the two will eventually raise Gracie together in the future.

So what are the chances that Aaron and Jesus will become a couple? It might be too soon for a romance between the two. After all, there is still a war to fight against Negan and Aaron will need some time to grieve over his beloved Eric. Nevertheless, both characters are set to spring into action in The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 4.

The preview for “Some Guy” seems to tease on a new weapon being devised by the Saviors as well as the possible capture of Carol Peletier. Find out what will happen next when The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 4 airs on AMC on November 12.

[Featured Image by AMC]