Ex-Wife Denise Richards Said Charlie Sheen Has ‘Disturbing’ Taste in Porn, Court Document Reveals

Shortly after Charlie Sheen’s name came up as the alleged sexual predator who raped Corey Haim in 1986 when the late child actor was just 13, a court document has surfaced showing that Sheen’s ex-wife Denise Richards had revealed that the 52-year-old actor had a “disturbing” taste in porn.

After five years of investigation into the death of Corey Haim, the National Enquirer unveiled on Wednesday an accusation that the sexual predator who sodomized him in 1986 was Charlie Sheen. One of Haim’s close friend, former actor Dominick Brascia, talked about the incident in an exclusive interview. Brascia said that Haim told him the incident took place in the set of the movie Lucas.

Another shocking exposure comes from Sheen’s ex-wife, Denise Richards. She said in a court statement that Charlie Sheen had a disturbing taste in porn.

Richards filed for divorce when she was pregnant with their second child in 2005. After more than a year in court, their divorce was finalized in November 2006.

From the divorce document, Denise Richards accused Charlie Sheen of accessing porn sites featuring young boys and girls that looked underage. In the court filing, Denise Richards said that she had told him that she discovered those disturbing sites. When she confronted his behavior to access the children pornography sites, he allegedly did not deny and claimed that there was nothing wrong about those sites.

Denise Richards was really disturbed by Charlie Sheen’s response. She admitted that as a mother, she was very concerned about his behavior because they had two daughters.

“I told him as a mother, I found this information very disturbing because we had two young daughters and that I believed he had a serious problem which he needed to deal with and that he should not be around our children.”

Prior to Charlie Sheen’s exposure, the public has been continuously surprised with the allegations of pedophilia and child sexual abuse against some of the most prominent figures in Hollywood. The pedophilia and sexual harassment cases have recently been unearthed as many victims courageously came forward.

Haim’s close friend, Corey Feldman, has been outspoken about pedophiles in Hollywood targeting young boys for years. Feldman and Haim themselves were also the victims of sexual abuse. Feldman had threatened to reveal the names of predators on many occasions. But he looked very reluctant to name names because of the enormous power that Hollywood moguls possess.

Corey Feldman never mentioned any of the sexual predators who raped Corey Haim. However, in one interview, he hinted that Charlie Sheen had affected some people that he knew, but he did not explain further until the news broke out yesterday.



[Featured Image by Nick Ut/AP Images]