Watch Timberwolves Vs. Warriors Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Start Time, & NBA Game Odds

On Wednesday night, the Timberwolves vs. Warriors live stream online and televised game coverage will be part of an NBA doubleheader. These two teams previously met in the offseason in a few games played over in China, but now they’re both back in the United States for the NBA regular season. So far, both teams have lost just three times during this early part of the season. On Wednesday, they’ll have a showdown in Oakland with one of the top NBA stars reportedly missing from his team’s lineup. Here’s the latest game preview with odds to win, start time, television channel, and how to watch the Timberwolves vs. Warriors live streaming online.

The Golden State Warriors come into tonight’s game on a nice streak, having won their last four games. However, ESPN reported that they’ll be without one of their top stars, as Kevin Durant will be sidelined due to a thigh contusion. The NBA All-Star suffered the injury in just the first quarter of the team’s win on Monday night against the Miami Heat. Durant is the team’s second-leading scorer and 10th in the league, averaging 24.8 points per game along with 7.7 rebounds and five assists per contest. As a team, Golden State leads the league with 118.5 points per game on average.

They’ll take on a Minnesota Timberwolves team that is currently 7-3 overall and on a hot winning streak of five-straight. It started back on Friday, October 27, with a three-point win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. From there, Minnesota rattled off wins against Miami, the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavs, and Charlotte Hornets. They’ll try to bring that momentum with them on the road to defeat the reigning champions.

The Timberwolves rank No. 7 in the league in scoring with 109.4 points scored on average per game. Center Karl-Anthony Towns leads with 21.8 points per contest, but Andrew Wiggins is providing nearly 20 per game, and All-Star Jimmy Butler has deferred to the team’s two stars but is contributing over 15 per game. His veteran leadership after years spent playing for the Chicago Bulls has provided this team the necessary boost they need to keep winning games.

As of this report, Odds Shark has reported cumulative odds for tonight’s game, with the point spread at 8.5 points in favor of the Golden State Warriors. On the moneyline, they are anywhere from -350 up to -400 depending on the sportsbook, while the visiting Timberwolves are +280 to +315. Minnesota has gone 4-0-1 against the spread over this recent five-game winning streak, while Golden State is 4-1 against the spread in their last five. For tonight’s over/under, 227 points will be the number to consider for the full game.

Wednesday night’s Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors game gets started at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The latest NBA game will be shown on the ESPN channel, following the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics game. For a live streaming online feed, cable, and satellite subscribers can use the WatchESPN website or any of their compatible apps.

In addition, anyone with a hi-speed internet connection can use the SlingTV channel streaming service. There is currently a one-week free trial of the subscription service being offered to all new customers who sign up. By choosing the Sling Blue channel package, customers will receive ESPN for tonight’s game along with many other great channels. More details are available at the Sling.com website.

[Featured Image by Uncredited/AP Images]