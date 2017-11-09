Actor Terry Crews Officially Files Sexual Assault Charges Against Male Movie Exec

Star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Terry Crews, has just filed charges against the movie exec he claims sexually assaulted him at a function in 2016.

Writers for Bossip note that the actor and former football player entered a Los Angeles police station on Wednesday to officially file a complaint against the person he accused of groping him in full view of his wife. Past reports on the Inquisitr note that man as being talent agent Adam Venit of WME. Venit has since gone on leave at the agency following Crews’ allegations.

According to TMZ, Crews stepped forward one month after he described the harrowing encounter on Twitter following similar charges made against Harvey Weinstein by a bevy of Hollywood actresses. As the sexual assault reportedly happened less than a year ago, Crews is still in his legal right to file charges and a criminal investigation could soon be underway.

In a set of tweets released in October, Terry Crews explained that he too was a victim of sexual assault and described the encounter in graphic detail.

“My wife [and] I were at a Hollywood function last year [and] a high-level Hollywood executive came over [to] me and groped my privates. Jumping back, I said ‘What are you doing?!’ My wife saw everything [and] we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.”

The muscular Crews relayed that his first instinct was to accost his groper and “stomp him out,” but the actor decided to let the matter drop. Crews never named his attacker, but Venit was identified by several media outlets, including Love B. Scott, as the person who sexually assaulted Terry.

Hollywood Executive Who Sexually Assaulted Terry Crews Has Been Identified as Adam Venit, Head of WME https://t.co/NQjeT2CCLQ — B. Scott (@lovebscott) November 4, 2017

According to a post from Variety, “sources close to the situation said Crews in recent days [had] been preparing to cite Venit as the unnamed executive. Crews is a client of WME.”

Reps for WME and Venit never commented on the matter, and Crews has chosen to mostly remain silent when it comes to naming the person who groped him at the 2016 party.

“Details about the incident,” Variety continued, “including the setting of the event, remain sketchy. It’s unclear if Venit’s alleged intent was overtly sexual or if it was aggressive horseplay that crossed a line. Crews [only] said the groping occurred in full view of his wife.”

Terry Crews has not publicly commented on pressing charges against his sexual assaulter. Reps for WME and Venit have similarly not commented on the matter.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]