‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Taglines Are Finally Released- Kandi Burruss Throws The Shade

When fans watched the Season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday, many were wondering where the intro was with all the women’s taglines. Every season, new and recurring Housewives create a new tagline that is a loose summary of their role on the show.

With NeNe Leakes returning after a one-season hiatus, many fans were disappointed when they didn’t get to hear her new tagline on Sunday. Bravo has now released the intro of the ladies with their new sayings for Season 10.

NeNe highlighted her epic return in her eighth tagline with the series; “10 years in the game, and I’m still the tastiest peach in Atlanta!” The Glee star did not appear in Season 9, and only had a guest role in Season 8.

Sheree Whitfield also returned to the franchise as an official Housewife last season after taking Seasons 5-7 off. Her new tagline highlights her love for gossip; “Call me a bad server, because I always spill the tea!”

Kenya Moore used her marriage a few months ago to inspire her Season 10 tagline. The former Miss USA quotes “While some were saying ‘I can’t,’ I was saying ‘I do!'” referring her recent marriage to mystery man, Marc Daly.

Have a beautiful Monday. #wife #MrsDalyToYou #RHOA #mogul #kenyamoorehaircare A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Sep 25, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

Episode 1 of Season 10 ended during a 50th birthday party for eight-year veteran Cynthia Bailey. The model is known for aging beautifully, which she hints at in her tagline. The 50-year-old proclaims, “Age is just a number, but these cheekbones are timeless!”

Porsha Williams had a difficult Season 9 after having a falling out with her bestie, Phaedra Parks, during the four-part reunion. She kept her current tagline simple, saying “Friends come and go, but family is forever.”

In a series of surprisingly un-shady taglines, Kandi Burruss held nothing back when it was her turn. Kandi threw major shade at ex-Housewife Phaedra, saying “Don’t mess with the boss, ‘cuz you might get fired!”

The tagline might seem innocent at first, but the Xscape singer is clearly highlighting the fact that Phaedra was fired from RHOA over last season’s scandalous allegations. Phaedra spread false rumors that Kandi wanted to drug Porsha to take advantage of her sexually. Bravo had Kandi’s back in the matter and ultimately filed Phaedra over her lies.

People notes Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Eva Marcille are both appearing as friends on the show, but do not have taglines as they are not main Housewives.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST Bravo.

What do you think about the Season 10 taglines from the RHOA ladies?

[Featured Image by Alex Martinez/Bravo]