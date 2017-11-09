Tia Mowry Announces Second Pregnancy With Super Cute Instagram Post

Congrats are in order for Tia Mowry-Hardrict! The actress-turned-YouTuber announced today on Instagram that she and her husband, actor Cory Hardrict, are expecting their second child.

The mom-to-be made her special announcement a family affair, by including her husband and 6-year-old son, Cree, in the Instagram post. In the super cute photo, (below) Tia can be seen smiling down at her baby bump as Cory and Cree place kisses on her growing belly. Tia opted not to caption the photo, but if her big smile doesn’t tell you how she’s taking the news, then the heart emojis that she added should!

As of this time, the photo has already racked up well over 600,000 likes and dozens of supportive comments from Tia’s fans. Tia’s twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, also joined in on the celebration shortly after Tia posted. The 39-year-old co-panelist of The Real posted a photo of herself and Tia at her wedding in 2010, when Tia was pregnant with her first child, Cree.

“Yaaaay! I’m going to be an auntie again. Couldn’t wait to share the news!!! So exited for my sister!!”

Tia’s pregnancy is definitely big news, but it’s not the only news-worthy development concerning Tia. Fans of Sister, Sister, the beloved ’90s sitcom that she starred in alongside her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, have been begging the sisters for a reboot for years. Now, their dream is closer than ever to being realized!

Tia recently revealed to Us Weekly that she and Tamera have been taking meetings with executives. Apparently, the powers that be are looking to release the Sister, Sister reboot in the fall of 2018. As far as what the storyline would consist of, Tia thinks that her and Tamera’s on-screen relationship should mimic where they are in real life: married mothers with kids. Tia didn’t state whether or not filming for Sister, Sister 2.0 has started, but if that’s the vision that she has for the show, then it shouldn’t be all that hard to write her pregnancy into the storyline.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]