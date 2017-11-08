Call of Duty: WWII is indeed another great title in addition to the Call of Duty series. Through its fantastic campaigns, and extra crisp graphics and audio, one can’t resist indulging into the world of Call of Duty. Beating the game is a given fact, but the ranking is something to be proud of.

A prestige rank in Call of Duty means you’re the top of the class. It gives you the sense of awesomeness and pride while shooting enemies together with your squad. Usually, the prestige ranked player acts as the leader of the pack. Moreover, the prestige mode unlocks new rank logo, create an additional Class-A slot, and could unlock weapons permanently. In Call of Duty, getting into the prestige rank is a race. It is a predominant way to feel inferior to your co-players.

So, since the release of Call of Duty: WWII, the race to prestige rank resumes. Players across the globe are now up to the competition. Apparently, there’s a little bit of bad news. You might have to postpone getting into the prestige rank due to unidentified bugs and issues.

Call of Duty: WWII Prestige Rank Bugs and Issues

In the Call of Duty: WWII thread in Reddit, players who have successfully reached the prestige rank reported bugs on HQ and other issues. According to a Reddit user that goes by the name, BiggieSmallsNY, he encountered bugs in HQ, and he is unable to complete and receive new orders.

Well, the issue boomed in the Call of Duty fanbase. Followers of the game commented their disgust on the situation. Furthermore, what triggered most of the gamers is that Activision seems to be silent regarding the issue.

As per the posting of BiggieSmallsNY, “Activision is also ignoring this issue on twitter and forums.” Apparently, the lack of communication between the developers and the community is what made the followers furious.

Activision Remained Quite Upon The Issue?

Upon writing this article, Activision continued to be quiet, and no released statements were given in any of their social media accounts and forums. Well, we hope that Activision will look carefully into this concern.

To continue the sales momentum Call of Duty: WWII garnered in the first three days of release, the developers must remain consistent, and that includes fixing significant issues like this. Inquistr will look closely into the progress of this matter in Call of Duty: WWII.

[Featured Image by Kamil Zihnioglu/AP Images]