Watch Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Boston Celtics Live Stream: Start Time, How To Watch ‘Lonzo Wednesday’ Online

The national network televising, and offering a live stream of, today’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics game is marketing the event as “Lonzo Wednesday,” in honor of the Lakers’ much-heralded rookie and second-overall pick in this year’s NBA draft, Lonzo Ball. But in reality, it is the Celtics who come into the game riding a nine-game winning streak, and it is Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum — picked one spot behind Ball in the draft — who has been clearly the superior player over the first four weeks of the 2017-2018 National Basketball Association season.

To find out how to watch a free online live stream of the early-season clash between the longtime arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article.

Ball, a 20-year-old rookie out of UCLA, came into the league on a wave of hype generated primarily by his brashly outspoken father, LaVar Ball, who has shown a penchant for creating controversy surrounding himself that has fallen on the shoulders of his soft-spoken son, Lonzo — the eldest of three Ball brothers and first to break into the NBA.

Tipoff for the latest installment in the Lakers vs, Celtics saga is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at TD Garden in Boston Massachusetts — 5 p.m. Pacific — on Wednesday, November 8.

While Ball has averaged a mere 8.8 points per game with a painful shooting percentage of 29.9 percent from the field, last year’s Lakers first-round pick — also second overall — Brandon Ingram has been perhaps his team’s best player, with a 15.3 points-per-game average and a more respectable 48.4 field goal percentage.

Watch Lonzo Ball discuss the Lakers-Celtics rivalry in the pre-game interview, below.

On the Celtics side, however, Tatum has exceeded expectations. The 19-year-old rookie out of Duke University who was picked third overall in the 2017 draft by the Celtics has logged an unexpected 31.6 minutes per game while throwing in an average of 14.3 points — converting on 50 percent of his shots including an astonishing 53 percent from three-point land.

The Celtics will have to take on the Lakers without veteran center Al Horford, who exhibited concussion symptoms on Wednesday that team doctors believe stem from a blow to the head suffered by Horford in Monday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Celtics enter the game with the NBA’s best record at 9-2, while the Lakers sport a flat 5-5 mark.

Can the Boston Celtics pass one of their toughest early-season tests by defeating their longtime arch-rivals and winning their 10th game in a row? Or can Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers put a stop to the Celtics’ streak and make a statement that could give some much-needed momentum to their so-far mediocre season? To find out, watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Wednesday night NBA game stream live online from the 19,500-seat TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, with streaming video provided by WatchESPN at this link, or by downloading either the WatchESPN or ESPN app to watch on mobile devices. WatchESPN also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and other set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the Lakers vs. Celtics matchup streaming live to their TV sets.

As an alternative, for fans who are unable to access WatchESPN (which requires login credentials), the Sling TV basic internet TV package offers ESPN, including the Los Angeles vs. Boston game, and offers a seven-day free trial. To sign up, visit this link.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]