WWE Rumors: Two ‘SmackDown’ Superstars Sent Home For Going Off Script?

According to new WWE rumors, two of the WWE SmackDown Live superstars were sent home from the ongoing WWE European tour. As of this report, it’s unknown if there has been any official suspension or punishment given out for the two stars. However, the two superstars who were sent home have both been a prominent part of the SmackDown Live show over the past several weeks. Here are the latest details on what went down and who could be in hot water with Vince McMahon backstage ahead of the big Survivor Series 2017 pay-per-view.

According to a report on Sports Illustrated, top WWE heel superstars Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were apparently sent home due to going off-script during the show. The two stars were part of last night’s SmackDown Live taping in Manchester, England, but reports indicate they are now both back in the United States while the rest of the blue brand will continue the European tour. As far as what Zayn and Owens did wrong, it’s being labeled as “conduct deemed detrimental to the WWE.” SI goes on to say that Zayn and Owens were “going into business for themselves” during their on-camera work on last night’s SmackDown Live episode.

The latest episode of SmackDown Live in England featured an opening segment which involved Shane McMahon and The New Day. After some conversation between the four stars in the ring, they were interrupted by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The heel duo trash talked Shane and New Day in the segment, as they once again brought up Shane’s “Daddy issues.” They also called New Day a “bunch of puppets” and Owens said he refuses to dance to earn Shane’s favor.

All of that led to Shane booking Sami Zayn vs. Kofi Kingston for the opening match. Kingston ended up winning the match in just under seven minutes by hitting a surprise Moonsault on Zayn for the pinfall. After the loss by Zayn, there was no further involvement in SmackDown Live by either Zayn or Owens. However, it was announced the two would compete in a match against two members of The New Day on next week’s episode of the show.

While that match is scheduled for next week’s show, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn aren’t part of the Survivor Series 2017 match card yet. Both superstars failed to qualify in the matches they were in to get spots on Team SmackDown. The team consists of Shane McMahon along with Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, John Cena, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

As far as what went down to cause Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to be sent home, once some backstage reports emerge, fans will have a better idea of what exactly these two did to get sent back to the States.

Update 11/8/19: In an update given by ProWrestlingSheet, it was said that Zayn and Owens were sent home because they went against a “creative directive” given to them before last night’s SmackDown. Owens and Zayn were supposed to let New Day fight them off after the Sami Zayn vs. Kofi Kingston match. However, instead of sticking around in the ring after attacking New Day, Zayn and Owens left the ring so that they couldn’t get chased off by New Day.

