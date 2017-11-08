‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Julian’s Attacker Revealed – Shocking Alliance Changes Port Charles Forever

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Julian Jerome’s (William deVry) jailhouse beating was not a misunderstanding or typical prison aggression. As Julian suspected, he’s a target for a reason, and it’s definitely a rival mob faction. But who is it? Is this Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) taking revenge on Julian while he’s behind bars? Sonny blames the Jerome family for the death of Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig) even though it was crazy Liv Jerome (Tonja Walker) and not her siblings that caused Morgan’s fiery death. But it’s not Sonny…

Who’s behind the attacks on Julian?

GH spoilers tell us that another mobster has moved into Port Charles. Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck) is bringing her synthetic opioid trade to PC, and that means she needs the other mobsters out of her way. Since Julian is behind bars and Ava Jerome (Maura West) is sticking to art, it would be easy for Cassandra to take over their territory. Giving Julian a jailhouse beat down makes it clear that he’s done and has no control over the local mob.

When Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) came to see Julian in Pentonville, he confirmed that it was rival mobsters that were targeting him while he’s behind bars. Alexis doesn’t like it, but there’s not much she can do to help while he’s in prison. General Hospital spoilers from Soaps She Knows promise this Friday that Alexis goes to Ava Jerome (Maura West) looking for help. But with Ava out of the family business, it’s no good. That leaves Alexis with no option but to try and get Julian out of jail.

Julian in more danger out of prison?

Since General Hospital spoilers revealed that William deVry inked a new deal with the ABC soap, fans have been eagerly awaiting the revival of Julexis, but first, he needs to get out of Pentonville. Ordinarily, Alexis would have left Julian to rot in jail given all he’s put her through, but Alexis can’t overlook the threats to Julian’s life. Alexis challenges Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) on his legal advice and GH spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Scott gets defensive.

It won’t be too long before Alexis finds a loophole to get Julian out of jail even though General Hospital spoilers say that Sonny will be furious. But once Julian is out of Pentonville, he’ll be in greater danger because on the street he’s more of a risk to Cassandra’s plan to take over the criminal element in Port Charles. Cassandra will come for Julian, but she isn’t counting on a shocking alliance. Old enemies will come together to tackle the drug threat to their town and take down Cassandra.

Julian allies with Sonny and Jason

General Hospital spoilers straight from William deVry reveal that Sonny and Julian will be allies. DeVry exclusively told Soap Opera News that there’s a “ton more story to tell” and teased Julian would be with “Alexis, Sonny (Future Allies?), Sam, Lucas, Leo, both Olivia’s, 2 Jason’s.” At the time of deVry’s comments, back in August, an alliance between the Corinthos and Jerome cartels made no sense, but now it does.

Given Cassandra’s threat to the community with her illegal drug trade, that’s a common enemy that could get Sonny and Julian to put their dark past behind them and work together. And with old Jason (Steve Burton) back in Port Charles and ready again to watch Sonny’s back, Stone Cold will also be part of this story. What Sonny, Julian, and Jason won’t know is that Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) is Anna Devane’s (Finola Hughes) spy, so that puts his life at risk from the allies.

This drug drama kicks off soon with Julian slated to be out of Pentonville sometime during November sweeps, according to the latest General Hospital spoilers and rumors. Catch up now on GH spoilers about Nina’s surprise pregnancy, Billy Miller and Kelly Monaco’s rumored romance, what’s hidden inside the disco ball Finn gave Anna, why Liz dumps Franco, and how both Miller and Burton are the “real” Jason. Be sure to check back often for the latest General Hospital spoilers and news.

