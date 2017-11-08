‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Marlena Tries To Get Through To Will Horton, Justin And Adrienne Make Love

Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal Will Horton (Chandler Massey) returns to Salem. However, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) has her work cut out for her. The Salemite doesn’t remember his former life. Also, “Rope” will hit yet another rough patch, Justin (Wally Kurth) and Adrienne (Judi Evans) make love, and two enemies will have another vengeful confrontation.

The Will Horton mystery is close to being solved. Even though head writer Ron Carlivati promised a huge payoff, as the Inquisitr reported, he won’t be the same man. Apparently, Susan Banks (Eileen Davidson) has brainwashed him. He doesn’t recall his former life in Salem and Dr. Marlena Evans, who is also his grandmother, will try to work her psychiatric magic on him. This situation must be horrible for Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith.) It will also throw a wrench into Paul Narita’s (Christopher Sean) plans for the future.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will become upset with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering.) This is just the latest obstacle in the rocky “Rope” romance, according to Twitter user @nicholsevansfan. This has some viewers wondering if Rafe and Hope will ever make it to the altar. However, on Galen Gering’s Escapex app, he posted a picture of Hope in a wedding dress. This seems to indicate that she will marry again.

Now that Bonnie Lockhart is out of the picture, Justin and Adrienne have reunited. Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal they will make love. Getting married again would be the next step. However, she has to get divorced from Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) first.

DOOL spoilers also tease that the war between Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) will continue. It is going to get fierce and furious, especially since Brady has a lot to lose. However, he has no clue how to handle Eve. He has already made one major mistake and will probably make more as long as he continues to hit the bottle. Eve isn’t a person to mess around with and Brady might discover that he made an enemy out of the wrong woman.

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? Which storyline are you looking forward to seeing on the NBC soap opera?

[Featured Image by Mitchell Haaseth/NBC]