‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Juliet’s Death Devastates Cane, Jordan Blasts Hilary & Jack Fires Dina

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, November 9, reveal that the doctor will give Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) bad news about Juliet’s (Laur Allen) condition. Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) confronts Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan). Dina learns that Jack doesn’t want her working at Jabot anymore.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Jordan corners Hilary to ask her why she exposed him on the air. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary is getting a bunch of letters from women that claim Jordan scammed them. Of course, Hilary was bluffing, but Jordan believed her. Will Hilary get Jordan fired from Brash & Sassy?

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott (Daniel Hall) stops Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to ask her if the rumors are true about Newman Enterprises buying Brash & Sassy. Victoria isn’t ready to talk about it and urges him to keep quiet about it until there is a formal announcement.

At Newman, Nikki and Victor (Eric Braeden) argue about Victoria firing Billy (Jason Thompson) from Brash & Sassy. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki believes that is a mistake as Victoria will now have to work alone. Victor assures her that Victoria will be okay.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor raves to Abby about the dating app and how well it is doing. He suggests that they celebrate with a party. When Victoria arrives, Abby brags that Victor is throwing her a party to celebrate her dating app. Once alone, Victoria warns her dad that the news is out about NE buying Brash & Sassy. Victor fires the PR person over the leak and signs Victoria’s COO contract.

Lily is blindsided by Juliet today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/0Zs3d0QZbI — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 8, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Lily (Christel Khalil) updates Cane on Juliet’s condition. She offers to put their divorce on hold until they figure out if Juliet and her baby will be okay. Cane worries that she may not make it through surgery.

Nikki arrives at GC Buzz to meet with Hilary. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Hilary shows her pictures of her and Jack (Peter Bergman) kissing. Hilary told her she doesn’t want to blackmail her. She just wanted to let her know that Jordan was the one who took the pictures.

Back at Crimson Lights, Young and the Restless spoilers state that Dina tells Abby that Jack let her go due to a misunderstanding. Abby tries to cheer Dina up and invites her to her party. Abby wonders if Dina is feeling well when she sees her stuffing sugar packets in her purse.

In the operating room, the doctor warns the nurses that they have to get the baby out now or they will both die. Young and the Restless spoilers tease the doctor will order the nurses to stop trying to save Juliet. The surgeon joins Lily and Cane to update them on Juliet’s condition. Y&R spoilers reveal that Juliet will die, but will her baby make it?

Do you think Juliet’s baby will make it? How will Abby handle Victoria’s new job title?

