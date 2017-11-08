Taco Bell Meltdown: Woman Breaks Into Tears, Calls Employee Racist Because She Couldn’t Order French Fries

Sometimes, you just really need French fries.

A viral video making the rounds this week shows a woman in the ordering line at Taco Bell going into full meltdown mode when she was told that she could not order fries at the Mexican-American fast-food restaurant. In the video, the customer thought she was in a Burger King and had asked for a medium fry from the restaurant’s dollar menu.

The employee appeared confused and told the woman that she would not be able to order French fries.

She didn’t take it well.

“This is racism,” the woman, who appeared to be white, declared (via the New York Daily News).

A fellow customer then came to the restaurant’s defense, telling the woman that it was not racism, simply that she was in a Taco Bell and they would not be able to sell her French fries.

“Would you go into a Burger King and order tilapia or a taco?” a man said offscreen. “No, you wouldn’t.”

The woman then burst into tears, explaining that she had just come into the Burger King in hopes of ordering some French fries, still not realizing she was in a Taco Bell instead. The women then went on to explain that she had already asked at the drive-thru window if she would be able to order fries, but was met with silence.

“I asked her at the window do you sell fries and she said nothing to me, nothing to me. Just looked at me like I was a piece of s**t,” the woman said (via the New York Daily News).

The video went viral around the country, garnering thousands of views across social media.

The full video of the Taco Bell meltdown can be seen in the article embedded in the tweet below, but be warned that she uses language that some may find offensive.

Watch a White Girl Claim That Racism is the Reason She Can’t Order Fries From Taco Bell (Video) https://t.co/FFUx6SKYKh pic.twitter.com/BCMFq9zNeB — Robert Littal (@BSO) November 8, 2017

There may have been a basis for the woman’s meltdown. Last week, Taco Bell hinted in a tweet that it could soon start selling French fries to go along with burritos and nachos. As Thrillist noted, the revelation came in response to Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus, who was musing about the differences between Taco Bell and lesser-known competitor Del Taco.

Taco Bell responded to Mark personally, letting him know that fries could one day be on the menu.

That just might change soon, Mark. ???? — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 31, 2017

It’s not clear when Taco Bell might add French fries to the menu, but it won’t be soon enough for the woman having a meltdown in the viral video.

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images]