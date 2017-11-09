Melania Trump is showcasing her penchant for fashion during her trek across Asia. For a state dinner hosted by South Korean President Moon Jae-In, First Lady Trump took center stage when she arrived wearing a sheer dress. Melania’s see-through attire sparked a mixed debate about her dazzling arrangement, according to Fox News.

The Express wrote that Melania Trump displayed “ample bosom” with her see-through ensemble at the formal occasion. The president and first lady were guests of honor at the state dinner as part of their South Korean stopover.

Melania and Donald enjoyed a specially prepared four-course meal with Korea’s president and first lady. Melania stunned in a long-sleeve blue and black-toned gown that featured smartly placed elaborate strands with ritzy embellishments by J. Mendel, “a fifth-generation French atelier, has evolved into a global luxury fashion house under the auspices of creative director Gilles Mendel.”

Melania’s see-through frock also featured a fishnet pattern with a stylistic applique in strategic positions. She wore a skin-toned slip underneath.

Mrs. Trump’s maple-tinted locks draped over her shoulder. Melania’s eyes were smoky and her lips nude. In the past, Melania maintained an obscure persona.

However, she is seen mingling with attendees at the Korean state dinner. In one snap, she’s seen sipping on a glass of champagne with a starry gaze as if she’s in deep contemplation.

Some on social media hinted that the Slovenia-born ex-fashion model was channeling her earlier approach to style with the sheer dress in Korea. As the NY Post points out, no other American first lady has a history of posing nude. Melania was the first with her nude spread that appeared in a 2000 issue of the British GQ publication.

Melania Trump shows off ample bosom in sheer dress with husband Donald in South Korea https://t.co/4okbjvz0ol — Roger Christensen (@RogerCh25625256) November 8, 2017

As one of the most photographed women today, Melania has toned down her styling choices and “cleavage-baring” days in favor of her sophisticated and chic expression as a president’s wife. Melania is lauded for having an eye for a simplistic, yet balanced wardrobe.

However, Mrs. Trump can’t take all the credit. She has Hervé Pierre to thank for helping her find the appropriate outfit for formal and casual occasions. Pierre worked as the creative director of Carolina Herrera (the designer of the first lady’s gown she wore to her husband’s inaugural ball) for 15 years before being tapped to dress Melania, according to the New York Times.

Melania’s classic sheer dress sparked a debate about what constitutes acceptable and inappropriate styling choices for a first lady.

Fox News-Melania Trump wore a sheer dress at state dinner in South Korea will Christian Conservatives read this she is not performing her submissive wife duties? — Hanntyhair (@Hannityhair) November 8, 2017

Melania Trump wore a sheer dress at state dinner in South Korea Very elegant First lady.

Always wearing the appropriate style clothes. — Dotie Hendricks (@dottieh1932) November 8, 2017

Y'all remember when Michelle Obama wore a dress without sleeves and FOX News lost it's collective shit? The internet remembers. https://t.co/2jAqUj9dHF — Darwin Brandis (@DTBbyTheSea) November 9, 2017

#Maddow – who is heck designing for Melania Trump, now in she is in S Korea dressed in a count dracula outfit– RALPH LAUREN pls help her — @cnn @msnbc @abc @cbs — Linda In Spring (@LindaInSpring) November 8, 2017

Here she is wearing other choices while visiting Asian countries.

Melania Trump wears a Delpozo coat dress in South Korea: https://t.co/HkFVADwO5J — Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) November 8, 2017

Do you think Melania Trump’s sheer dress at South Korea’s state dinner went too far or was the see-through number appropriate and in good taste?

[Featured Image by Lee Jin-man/AP Images]