‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Gives New Details On Pregnancy, Medication

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is dishing all the details on her pregnancy. The MTV mom announced that she was expecting her second child last week, and now she’s revealing the details of her pregnancy, as well as her medication.

According to a November 8 report by Us Weekly magazine, Amber Portwood couldn’t be happier about her pregnancy. The Teen Mom OG fan favorite, who is already the mother of daughter Leah, 8, with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, says that she’s thrilled to be adding to her family, although she previously thought she would never have another child.

In a new interview with the magazine, Portwood says that after being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder, she knew she could never get pregnant again, due to the fact that the medication may have a negative impact on a child in the womb. However, after making some big life changes, Amber reveals she’s ready to tackle parenthood all over again.

Amber Portwood reveals that after splitting with longtime boyfriend Matt Baier and meeting her current boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, she decided to quit taking her medication. The Teen Mom OG personality says that she wanted to find out if she was unhappy because of the things that were happening in her life or if she really did need the medication. Amber says since stopping her medication, she feels “happier” and “not so depressed.”

Thank you everyone for all the kind words???? I'm very excited for my future with Andrew and our little family we are starting together! Love always ???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

“I wanted to see if I was just unhappy because of the things that were going on in my life. I needed to see where I was in my head and it’s a beautiful thing because I just feel better. I feel happier and not so depressed.”

Amber Portwood met Andrew Glennon while on the set of Marriage Boot Camp with her former fiance, Matt Baier. The pair hit it off and quickly began dating. They’ve currently been together for only four months, but the Teen Mom says she and Andrew are both very excited about the pregnancy and can’t wait to see what the future holds for them and their new little bundle of joy.

Portwood admits she’s been suffering from some morning sickness in the early months of her pregnancy but that she couldn’t be more thrilled about adding a new member to her family.

“When I first found out I was a little scared. I don’t know what to expect. Having a new baby is new likes, new wants, new needs, so it’s very nerve-racking.”

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]