Friends of Corey Haim say that the actor was raped at the age of 13 by Charlie Sheen. Corey Haim and Sheen had contact on the set of the movie Lucas when Corey Haim was a minor and Sheen was an adult at the age of 19. According to actor and friend of Haim, Dominick Brascia, Sheen sodomized the now deceased Corey Haim after the two smoked marijuana while shooting the film.

Charlie Sheen has had a troubled past, first dealing with addiction to drugs and alcohol, and then publicly revealing that he was also battling HIV. Sheen claimed that some of his odd bingeing behavior was as a result of denial about his diagnosis. Sheen ranted that he had “tiger blood” and that he was invincible in interviews and in live shows, but he now says that was all a result of his own “suicide run.”

“The personal disbelief, karmic confusion, shame and anger lead to a temporary yet abysmal descent into profound substance abuse and fathomless drinking. It was a suicide run. Problem was, I’d forgotten that I’m too tough for such a cowardly departure.”

As a result of his HIV status, he was also dealing with accusations that he had sex with others knowingly exposing them to the disease.

Charlie Sheen Sexually Assaulted Corey Haim When He Was Just 13, Sources Claim. https://t.co/nsOw8L5pxj????omg — Aliessa Rogers (@aliessa_rogers) November 8, 2017

But Charlie Sheen is also dealing with another possibly criminal accusation from Dominick Brascia, who says that Corey Haim, before his death at the age of 38 in 2010, admitted that Charlie Sheen sodomized him when he was 13 years old.

“[Corey]Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas. He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

Corey Haim’s closest friend, actor Corey Feldman, who also claims to have been abused, has spoken at length about how both actors were routinely sexually assaulted as children in Hollywood. Corey Feldman claims that he has been afraid to share all the names of the male adults who assaulted himself and Corey Haim for fear of backlash, but he has spoken of Corey Haim’s alleged assault at the hands of Sheen without using Sheen’s name.

“At some point during the filming [of Lucas, Haim] explained an adult male convinced him it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was ‘what all guys do.’ So they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers during a lunch break for the cast and crew and Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomized.”

Corey Feldman claims that throughout his life, Corey Haim was fighting demons from the sexual abuse he endured as a child. Corey Feldman has also said in the past that he is not a fan of Charlie Sheen due to the way Sheen had hurt friends of his.

“I’m not a huge fan of Charlie Sheen…especially the way he’s affected other people that I know.”

There are others who support Brascia’s assertion that Charlie Sheen sodomized Corey Haim when Haim was thirteen, and say that Haim claimed he later had consensual sex with Sheen.

“[Corey] Haim told me he had sex with Sheen again. He claimed he didn’t like it and was finally over Sheen. He said Charlie was a loser.”

Corey Haim's rapist named as Charlie Sheen https://t.co/74kFD19Cdo — BlackInformant (@BlackInformant) November 8, 2017

Actor Dominick Brascia is also claiming he witnessed an interaction between Corey Haim and Charlie Sheen at a restaurant where Sheen was sitting with A-list actors. Brascia says that Corey Haim went to say hello, and Sheen rejected him.

“I just don’t like that little a**hole. I hate that a**hole. Get him out of here. He’s a freaking jerk.”

Others who worked on the movie Lucas claim that Sheen routinely preyed on minors on the set, mostly extras. Sheen was known to take girls back to his hotel according to Trevor Peet, who was in Lucas.

“People were talking. Some of the girls went back to his hotel room with him and he dropped his pants and said, ‘Hey, can you do me a favor?'”

At this time, Charlie Sheen has not commented about accusations that he raped Corey Haim.

Do you believe that Charlie Sheen assaulted Corey Haim when he was working on Lucas?

