WWE News: Jinder Mahal Addresses WWE Rumors After Title Loss To AJ Styles

The WWE shocked the WWE Universe last night on SmackDown Live when AJ Styles beat Jinder Mahal to become the new WWE world heavyweight champion. This came as a huge surprise because most WWE rumors surrounded the fact that Jinder Mahal would hold the title until WrestleMania next year as the top heel and then lose it to John Cena. There was also a lot of talk about the fact that Jinder Mahal was holding the title for so long because of the new WWE outreach in India and there will be shows in India at the end of the year.

Did Jinder Mahal Fail A WWE Wellness Test?

Ever since Jinder Mahal came back to the WWE after an extended absence, some fans wondered about his new muscular physique. He looked incredible but many assumed that he was using performance-enhancing drugs to achieve the look, and that violates the WWE Wellness Policy concerning drug use.

When AJ Styles beat Jinder Mahal out of nowhere on SmackDown Live for the WWE world heavyweight title, the first assumption for many fans was that Jinder failed the WWE Wellness Policy drug tests. A similar thing happened to Roman Reigns back in 2016, which halted his push at the time.

Jinder Mahal took to Instagram and answered “insiders” and “haters” who have speculated on his WWE title loss. He said he was not an “experiment” and the loss was not because he was “injured.” He also said he did not fail the wellness policy. He said that all the hate only motivates him.

When Was The WWE Title Change Approved?

According to PWInsider, the decision for AJ Styles to finally pin and defeat Jinder Mahal happened last week. It was Vince McMahon who made the call to put the title on Styles heading into the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Jinder Mahal called out Brock Lesnar recently for a champion vs. champion match at the co-branded Monday Night Raw vs. SmackDown Live pay-per-view and Lesnar accepted the challenge. While fans might enjoy seeing Lesnar throw around Mahal, the idea of AJ Styles fighting Brock Lesnar is exciting.

Bleacher Report called it a dream match, with the most dominant wrestler in the WWE today taking on the most exciting wrestler. They called it a David vs. Goliath battle and that should be what happens at Survivor Series with Styles possibly bringing out the best pure wrestling match concerning Brock Lesnar in a long time.

Bleacher Report compared it to the 2013 SummerSlam match between Brock Lesnar and CM Punk.

