Los Angeles Lakers’ Luol Deng Wants To Land On The Trade Market

Luol Deng may not be with the Los Angeles Lakers for much longer. The two-time NBA All-Star has been glued to the bench for nearly his entire tenure with the Lakers. Deng is hoping to play elsewhere soon.

After appearing in only one game for the Los Angeles Lakers in 10 games, Luol Deng has made it abundantly clear that he wants out. According to ESPN, Deng wants to play. He knows that playing time will not come with the Lakers. In an interview with ESPN, the veteran forward was very candid about his feelings.

“It definitely hurts, but the only answer for me now is to prove myself away from L.A. I’m not asked to play, I’m not in the rotation, so I can’t prove myself here.”

Because of this, Deng hopes that the Lakers will either trade him to another team or secure a buyout offer. Both situations could become difficult, given the fact that Deng’s contract is huge. Patience is paramount, as the Lakers are trying to develop their young core while competing for a playoff spot. To his credit, Luol Deng has been a consummate professional while not playing much this season.

“That’s the toughest part for me because I’m so used to competing and giving it everything. I’m also used to not doing great and turning it around. My whole life, every time I’ve been down, I’ve found a way to turn it around.”

One key for Luol Deng to turn things around is for the Los Angeles Lakers to trade him.

Luol Deng knows no one feels sorry for a guy making $18 million a year who doesn't play. Still doesn't make it easy. https://t.co/TVyMnJuwua — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) November 7, 2017

When the Lakers signed Luol Deng to a four-year, $72 million deal (courtesy of SB Nation) in 2016, it raised a few eyebrows. Former Lakers’ general manager Mitch Kupchak negotiated the terms of Deng’s deal. Luol Deng is a solid player who would be great for a championship contender. His career is on the decline and did not warrant the number of years the Lakers signed him for.

It was not a secret that the Lakers were rebuilding at the time of the signing. Committing to Deng for two years would have been ideal for the Lakers. It would be easier for both sides to part ways if a two-year deal was in place.

As it currently stands, the only way for the Lakers to realistically trade Luol Deng is to attach the salary of a young player, currently on a manageable deal. The Lakers have a few players who match that description.

It was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers may attempt to include Luol Deng (courtesy of the Inquisitr) in a potential Julius Randle trade. If that scenario does not come to fruition, the Lakers could try to combine Deng in a deal with guard Jordan Clarkson. The latter could generate some interest from teams who want an offensive-minded guard.

The Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers make the most sense as potential trade partners for the Los Angeles Lakers. If the Lakers cannot complete a trade of Luol Deng, it would be best to buy him out.

Several teams would be interested in Deng if the Los Angeles Lakers waive him. However, it is difficult to see the Lakers being comfortable with the responsibility of having over $36 million in dead money on their books.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]