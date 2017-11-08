UFC Star Jon Jones Bashed On Twitter By UFC Welterweight Fighter

This past weekend saw a lot go down with the UFC, including Jon Jones becoming active on Twitter and drawing quite a strong reaction from one outspoken MMA fighter. On Saturday, Jones emerged on the social media platform to respond to some fans and also show his support for returning MMA star Georges St-Pierre in the UFC 217 main event. However, one UFC welterweight contender too exception to seeing Jones tweet out his thoughts this past weekend.

As Pundit Arena recently reported, Jon Jones took to Twitter to offer a show of support for GSP, but it became a talking point for UFC fighter. Jones’ original tweet basically mentioned how he was rooting for St-Pierre in the UFC 217 main event against former champion Michael Bisping. Jones told St-Pierre, “you’ve always been one of my biggest inspirations. Show the world how great you can be tonight. Praying for you.” GSP ended up winning his comeback fight after four years away from the Octagon, as he defeated Bisping for the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

A scathing tweet from Colby Covington was amongst the replies that Jones got for his tweet to GSP. In his message, Covington told Jon Jones, “Shut up loser! You’re the biggest f**k up in the history of sports. #UFC217.” While he may have seen the message, Jones didn’t seem to reply to that particular tweet, and later tweeted out his form of congratulations to GSP on his Twitter.

Basically, Covington is drawing attention to the various issues that Jones has had during his time in the UFC. One of those was a hit-and-run incident back in 2015 which saw him stripped of his UFC Light Heavyweight championship. He’d come back after a suspension to reclaim that title, but positive tests for banned substances have held him back. In the case of his win over champion Daniel Cormier several months ago, it got that victory washed out as he awaits his possible ban for up to four years.

After defeating rival Daniel Cormier several months ago to win back his championship, Jon Jones had the decision overturned due to a positive test for the banned substance Turinabol. Jon Jones is currently awaiting that decision, while it looks like Colby Covington is either trying to get in line for a future fight or just looking for some publicity from one of the sport’s “top stars” online. It’s not the first time he’s called out one of the bigger names in the sport, either, as he called out another star in front of a hostile crowd in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Covington, a 29-year-old welterweight from California, has never fought against Jon Jones and holds a 13-1 record so far in his MMA career. His most recent win came at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida where he defeated Demian Maia via decision after three rounds. His last main PPV was UFC 202 back in August of 2016, so he may be looking to get a future payday by getting his name out there more for the fans. So far it seems that he’s named Tyron Woodley and now Jon “Bones” Jones as opponents he wants in the Octagon, but will they ever fight him?

[Feature Image by Jon Locher/AP Photo]