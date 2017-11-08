‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Shows Off Baby Bump In New Photo

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is showing off the first photo of herself pregnant. The MTV reality TV mom announced last week that she was expecting her second child, the first with her current boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

According to a Nov. 8 report by Us Weekly magazine, Amber Portwood is not hiding her baby bump, or keeping it a secret any longer. She’s ready to show it off to the world, and she’s giving the first photos to the magazine. In the first picture of Amber after her pregnancy announcement, she is wrapped in boyfriend Andrew Glennon’s arms, with his hands lovingly placed on her baby bump.

While the Teen Mom OG star is only a couple of months pregnant, the big baby announcement shocked many fans, who know that Amber Portwood has only been dating boyfriend Andrew Glennon for about four months. Amber met Andrew on the set of Marriage Boot Camp, where he worked as a part of the show’s crew. The MTV personality and her former fiance, Matt Baier, had agreed to go on the show to see if they could salvage their relationship. However, Amber met Andrew and her life took an unexpected turn of events.

The new addition to the Teen Mom OG family marks the second child for Amber Portwood, who already shares a daughter, Leah, 8, with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley. However, it will be the first child for Andrew Glennon, who Amber reveals is “very excited” to become a dad. Portwood reveals that her new man has had a growing interest in baby books, and is “thinking about the future.” Portwood calls Glennon a “doll,” and says she can’t wait to see what the next year of their lives bring to them.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Amber Portwood’s former fiance, Matt Baier, was surprised to hear about the big baby news. However, Matt took the high road, saying that Amber is a great mother, and wished her nothing but happiness in the future, adding that he would text her his congratulations.

