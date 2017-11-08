Ezra Miller Shares That He Was Told By Hollywood That Coming Out Was A Mistake

In 2012, Ezra Miller came out as queer during an interview with Out Magazine. Since coming out, he has dated women and kissed men, and while he is very open about his sexuality, it seems that not everyone is as happy with his coming out. In fact, according to Miller, there have been plenty of people in and out of Hollywood who have told him that it was a mistake for him to come out.

During an interview with ShortList, Ezra Miller was asked about being “the first queer actor to play a superhero” and if that puts him under a lot of pressure or even if he feels as if he is more observed than perhaps a straight actor would be. While the actor apparently shook his head when asked about this, he ended up saying that he does not feel pressure because, “pressure would only come from a dam, or a block. And when I came out I took the block away, removed the dam.”

However, while Ezra Miller may not feel any pressure from being out, he did share that when he did the original interview with Out Magazine, he was told by plenty of people that he was making a big mistake. Although the actor would not share who told him that coming out was a bad idea, he did say that it was people both within the industry and outside of it, especially people he had never before spoken to.

Ezra Miller sits in his second favorite chair in #TheFlash’s Basement at the #JusticeLeague Experience in London. pic.twitter.com/rZCWtGNZ6A — Justice League Movie (@justiceleaguewb) November 5, 2017

According to the Telegraph, Ezra Miller was told that there is a “reason so many gay, queer, gender-fluid people in Hollywood conceal their sexual identity, or their gender identity in their public image.” The actor was told that by coming out to the world he was limiting his chances to be a leading man and get the big roles in Hollywood.

Although the actor does not seem to regret his decision to come out as queer, he did share that it can be really hard to hear that one has “made a mistake.” He said it is especially difficult when he knows that he did not make a mistake, even if there have been some doubts because of all of the discussions with people who think he made the wrong choice. However, no matter what people have to say about his coming out, Ezra Miller knows that it is “rubbish” and that he is living his life the way he wants to.

While some people in Hollywood may feel that coming out will damage one’s ability to get leading roles, at least for Ezra Miller it seems that telling the world he is queer has not hurt his ability to work. Instead, he has been a part of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and is now a part of the DCEU as Barry Allen/The Flash in the upcoming Justice League movie.

For Ezra Miller, coming out has not seemed to hurt his success and because of this, he pointed out that he knows plenty of people who are still in the closet, which he said is okay, but he wonders if maybe it is time for a change. As the actor wrapped up his interview, he shared a final thought in which he said, “this is what I want to say… it would be a good idea to re-examine how this is working for us. These ideas. These values. Is it really working for us?”

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]