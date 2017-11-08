Nicki Minaj Reacts To Meek Mill Prison Sentence: Rapper Reportedly Upset But Happy He’s Not Dating Her Anymore

Nicki Minaj is said to be saddened by the recent news that Meek Mill will be facing two to four years in prison for violating his probation.

The female rapper had dated Meek for well over two years before deciding to end their relationship back in January, insisting that their romance had stalled and both of them had wanted different things in life.

Now that it’s almost been a year since their breakup, Nicki Minaj has learned that Mill is heading back to prison. Although they are no longer an item, sources say that the “Starships” hitmaker feels bad for her ex-boyfriend.

Regardless of how Nicki Minaj may feel about her former flame, insiders claim she didn’t expect to see him head back to prison, especially when his sentence could be up to four years behind bars.

According to Hollywood Life, Nicki Minaj is keeping her head held high and refuses to show her emotions when it comes to the situation.

It’s reportedly hard for her because even though she’s upset that Meek is heading back to prison. However, sources say Nicki is happy that the rapper is no longer in her life.

As of late, Nicki Minaj has focused all of her attention on her music career. It’s said that the Trinidadian was expected to release a new album this year, but plans have reportedly been changed to the top of next year.

And as far as her love life is concerned, Nicki Minaj says that she’s grown very close to Nas over the past couple of months, but she’s not fully dating the rapper just yet. They are reportedly close, but nothing has been confirmed on either end just yet.

Earlier this year, during an appearance on Ellen, Nicki Minaj stressed that she had been sleeping over at Nas’ home on several occasions, but they were taking their relationship slow to make sure it’s what they both want from each other right now.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]