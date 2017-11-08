Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Says She Wants To Co-Parent His Baby With Eniko Parrish After Branding Him As A Cheater

Kevin Hart’s ex-wife, Torrei Hart, has come forward to say that she would love to co-parent her former partner’s new baby with Eniko Parrish.

Torrei has had a very frosty relationship with Kevin in the past, for she had been very vocal about the actor’s cheating past, adding that while she had done all she could to support her man’s rise to Hollywood stardom, she ended up being ditched for someone else.

What’s more shocking, as revealed by Torrei in previous interviews, is that Eniko Parrish reportedly came into Kevin Hart’s life while he was still with his ex-wife, which would explain why it has taken the mother-of-two everything in her to finally be able to forgive the comedian and his alleged cheating ways.

Torrei says that she’s completely over it now, according to Us Weekly. She wants Kevin Hart to be happy. Knowing that he’s expecting another baby, Kevin’s ex-wife says she would gladly offer to help co-parent their child because, after all, she already shares two kids with the primetime star.

It’s taken a while for Torrei, Kevin Hart and Eniko to see eye-to-eye but from what’s been gathered, the trio are all in a much better space now, and now that another child is being welcomed into the family, the last thing any of them want is more drama.

Just two months ago, Kevin Hart left fans stunned when it was claimed he had cheated on his pregnant wife while on a trip to Las Vegas.

It was said that the actor had bedded multiple women while his wife had been home in Los Angeles, prepping for the delivery of their forthcoming baby birth.

It was rumored that Kevin Hart had lost all ties with Eniko, who had allegedly considered leaving her man, but eventually, it seems like Parrish had a change of heart, knowing that leaving Hart at her most vulnerable time of her life was out of the question.

She was already expecting his baby and needed support with the pregnancy in more ways than one. Kevin Hart shouldn’t get too comfortable though because according to sources, Eniko has slapped him with an ultimatum that such an incident must never occur again.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]