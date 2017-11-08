Wendy Williams Sickened That Lionel Richie Supports Scott Disick, Sofia Romance: Urges Couple To Split

Wendy Williams is sickened about the relationship between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie to the point where she’s urging Lionel to interfere.

The talk show host, during her Hot Topics segment, made it known that she doesn’t understand what a 19-year-old is doing with someone like Scott, who has a reputation for not only cheating on women but also having a drinking problem.

Wendy Williams thinks that it’s totally irresponsible to allow Sofia to date a man who’s not only 34-years-old but who also doesn’t necessarily carry the traits that would impress a child’s father if one was to believe what’s been said in the papers.

Wendy Williams feels that Lionel Richie isn’t doing enough to make his daughter see that dating Scott is only going to lead to a nasty heartbreak because being with him has no future, and everyone seems to think the same, Hollywood Life reports.

Even fans on social media are confused by the couple’s relationship when Scott has already made it clear that he’s not looking to be in a serious romance with anyone unless it’s with Kourtney Kardashian, who has already moved on with Younes Bendjima.

Wendy Williams goes on to say that if she were Lionel, she would rather Sofia hook up with Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, than Scott, who, in her opinion, has proven himself to be anything but a doting partner.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney noted that she has no plans to ever reconcile with her former flame, adding that he has put her through hell and back. Right now, she’s beyond happy with her model boyfriend and isn’t looking back.

It goes without saying that Wendy Williams has never been a fan of Disick’s relationship with younger girls, and this time is no different.

Do you think Wendy makes a valid point by saying that the age difference is a problem and given Scott’s reputation in Hollywood, Sofia needs to keep her distance and find herself someone more age-appropriate?

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]