Selena Gomez: The Weeknd Caused Her Stress Amid Lupus Battle, How Justin Bieber Saved Her From Relapse

Selena Gomez is beyond grateful that Justin Bieber came back into her life in the midst of planning to call it quits with The Weeknd, it has been alleged.

The singer, who had been dating the “Can’t Feel My Face” hitmaker since January, had allegedly grown tired of the relationship because of the commitments it took to see each other.

Selena Gomez credited The Weeknd for helping her get back on her feet after having successfully completed her time at a rehab facility in Tennessee, and she’s beyond grateful for how supportive her then-boyfriend was about her recovery process.

What seemed to affect their relationship, however, was that while the 27-year-old was on tour, Gomez had been working on her new album.

There was a feeling of attachment that Selena Gomez felt to The Weeknd, but she quickly realized that flying out to see him in multiple cities and countries was beginning to feel stressful for her.

Hollywood Life quoted their source on the situation between Selena and The Weeknd.

“While Selena was with Abel, her health played a big role in her happiness and now that she is with Justin, her health issues have improved dramatically. Things between Selena and Abel were difficult because they were both working a lot. They were forced to travel a lot to see each other and with him touring, there was another level of stress that was added to the relationship that does not exist between Selena and Justin.”

Watch the @todayshow tomorrow morning to see my interview with @franciaraisa and @savannahguthrie. To learn more about Lupus, please visit lupusresearch.org. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Justin Bieber, who canceled his remaining dates from the Purpose tour to focus on religion and spirituality, seems to have returned to Selena Gomez’s life at the right time, as Hollywood Life explained.

The “What The Heart Wants” songstress is said to be much happier with Bieber than she was with her ex-boyfriend, and that’s not to knock The Weeknd in any way. She just felt that the romance was much more stressful and less enjoyable due to all the traveling and hectic work commitments.

Wolves is out now! ???????? A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

With Justin Bieber, she’s felt free. The couple is having the time of their lives enjoying bike rides together before heading to their local church and praying as a duo.

News of Selena Gomez’s happiness over her reconciliation with Justin comes just weeks after sources claimed that The Weeknd was the one who ended the relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, but it’s said that the twosome will continue to remain good friends.

