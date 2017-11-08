Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon To Team Up For New Show, Reunite After Playing Sisters On ‘Friends’

Seventeen years after playing sisters on the hit show Friends, pals Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are teaming up on television once again.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, there was a bidding war to land the duo’s new show, which will center around the world of morning talk shows. In the end, tech giant Apple was the surprising winner in the bidding war, which also included HBO among its contenders. The Los Angeles Times reports that Apple has ordered two seasons of the show, or 20 episodes, which will be straight-to-series.

According to Deadline, Apple is adopting a straight-to-series model, which is rumored to be very similar to that of Netflix. This will be Apple’s second television show, with the first being a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories.

In addition to acting in the series, Aniston and Witherspoon will also serve as executive producers on the show. According to CNN, House of Card’s Jay Carson will write and also serve as executive producer for the show. The Hollywood Reporter goes on to say that the unnamed series will center around the challenges that morning TV show reporters face on a daily basis. This would be similar to the life of Today’s Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie.

This would mark Aniston’s first television show as a regular since her hit show Friends ended in 2004. Since the end of the series, Jennifer has been focusing more on film, starring in comedies like We’re the Millers, Horrible Bosses, and The Switch. In 2014, Aniston even earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in the drama Cake.

On the other hand, Witherspoon has been dipping her feet in the television industry as of late, most recently starring in HBO’s hit series Big Little Lies. Though she lost the Emmy race for Best Actress to co-star Nicole Kidman, Witherspoon scored big by picking up an Emmy win for Outstanding Limited Series. The actress served as an executive producer on the show, according to ET.

As fans will recall, Witherspoon made an appearance on Season 6 of Friends over 17 years ago. IMDb reports that Witherspoon played the role of Rachel’s (played by Jennifer Aniston) spoiled sister, who moves in with Rachel to learn about financial responsibility. In the episode, she also dates Rachel’s on-again-off-again boyfriend Ross.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]