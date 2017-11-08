Scott Disick Explodes On Kourtney Kardashian For Khloe’s ‘KUWTK’ Birthday Snub: “You Are So Fake”

Scott Disick unleashed his anger at Kourtney Kardashian for failing to invite him to Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party.

In a teaser for Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick makes it known that he was furious that he wasn’t invited to celebrate the 33-year-old’s big bash in Hollywood, especially since he wasn’t far away from the venue where they celebrated.

Family and friends were all invited, except for Scott Disick, who questions Kourtney why she didn’t notify him about the party, to which the mother-of-three answers by saying that she didn’t want him to be photographed.

Scott Disick is absolutely gobsmacked by Kourtney saying that she was concerned about her ex-boyfriend being photographed at the party and therefore didn’t invite him, but in the confessional room, Kourtney admitted that she simply didn’t want him there, Hollywood Life details.

Of course, Kourtney would have her reasons as to why Scott Disick wasn’t invited to the party, starting off by his endless hookups with strangers in Cannes.

Kardashian was totally turned off by the thought of her ex-boyfriend randomly bedding strangers while on his vacation in France, and she supposedly felt it was a bad example for their children, and it made her feel sick.

Then, as Kourtney’s family have said themselves, Scott Disick’s attempt to make his former flame jealous by hooking up with other women is a pathetic way to get under her skin, so how does the self-proclaimed sex addict then expect to receive an invite to Khloe’s birthday.

Piped up A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:26pm PST

At the end of the clip, Scott Disick lashes out at the mother-of-three, branding her as completely fake, stressing that the whole thing is a bunch of “bull****.”

Since the taping of the episode, Scott Disick has been involved with Sofia Richie, whom he claims is the love of his life despite their shocking age difference.

Dream garage A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Nov 5, 2017 at 1:43pm PST

It’s believed that Disick is fully committed to being with the 19-year-old, with whom he recently traveled to Mexico.

Do you think Scott Disick’s relationship with Sofia is bound to last? Though he’s claimed that the romance is the real deal, could you see the twosome lasting for the long run?

[Featured Image by Mat Hayward/Getty Images]